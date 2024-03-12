Submit Release
Tenax Therapeutics to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, from March 17-19, 2024. Tenax’s CEO, Chris Giordano, will provide an update on the company and the ongoing development of levosimendan, in a conference session investors can attend in person, or via webcast.

Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer
Date and time: March 18, 2024 at 3:00 pm PDT
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
Tenax Therapeutics’ management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Attendees may request meetings during the conference by contacting their Roth representative.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan. Tenax also is developing a unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
John Fraunces
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 917-355-2395, or

Brian Mullen
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 203-461-1175


