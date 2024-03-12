Quisitive To Launch MazikCare Copilot at the Annual HIMSS Conference: Revolutionizing Healthcare Collaboration with AI

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a trusted Microsoft solutions provider and three-time Microsoft Healthcare Partner of the Year award winner, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of MazikCare copilot, a ground-breaking AI-powered healthcare solution set to redefine collaboration and productivity in the healthcare industry. Previewing at the annual HIMSS conference in Orlando, Florida, this week from March 11-15. MazikCare copilot is scheduled for general release in April 2024 and represents a significant leap forward in care coordination.



Addressing Critical Challenges in Healthcare

In today’s healthcare landscape, physicians and care teams face an overwhelming burden of administrative tasks, contributing to burnout and compromising patient care. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for healthcare services has surged, exacerbating these challenges. Patient messaging alone has increased by a staggering 157%, further straining care providers. MazikCare copilot is engineered to alleviate this burden by streamlining workflows and automating redundant tasks, empowering healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork.

The Future of Healthcare Collaboration with AI

MazikCare copilot provides healthcare organizations with powerful AI capabilities for message triaging, task management, appointment scheduling, virtual care, and clinical documentation. Furthermore, MazikCare copilot offers pre-built integrations with MazikCare’s comprehensive healthcare platform and EMR/EHR solutions, ensuring secure information sharing, AI-driven insights, and operational efficiency. By harnessing the power of AI, MazikCare copilot enhances care delivery, reduces staff burnout, and lowers operational costs, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

“Our ability to integrate copilot and AI features to Quisitive’s MazikCare solution marks a significant milestone in our commitment to driving innovation in healthcare,” said Mike Reinhart, CEO of Quisitive. “MazikCare copilot represents the future of healthcare collaboration, and we’re proud to debut it at the upcoming HIMSS conference, further solidifying our position as leaders in AI-driven healthcare solutions.”

HIMSS 2024 attendees looking to preview MazikCare copilot can visit Quisitive in the Microsoft Booth 3161 Hall B. Visitors can also join Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart for an Industry Solution Session on March 14th at 10:00 am ET, titled Using Generative AI in Healthcare: Opportunities and Best Practices

Visit https://quisitive.com/products/mazikcare/mazikcare-copilot/ to learn more about MazikCare copilot and how it can revolutionize healthcare collaboration.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud and generative AI platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party industry offerings to generate transformational impact for customers. Specializing in Microsoft Cloud Solutions and AI, Quisitive is dedicated to empowering customers to pioneer innovation and accelerate AI across industries.

For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive on X (formerly known as Twitter).

