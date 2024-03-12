Logistic insurance Market is Going to Boom | AIG, Allianz, AXA, Cigna
The Global Logistic insurance market is to witness a CAGR of 5.9 during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Logistic insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 27.9 Billion at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 55.8 Billion. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of the coverage and have been profiled are AIG (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Cigna (United States), Generali (Italy), Hannover Re (Germany), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Lloyds of London (United Kingdom), Sompo Holdings (Japan), Swiss Re (Switzerland), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), XL Catlin (Ireland), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Others.
Global Logistic insurance Market Breakdown by Type (Cargo Insurance, Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance, Marine Services Liability, Others) by End Use (Individuals, Enterprises) by Industry (Transportation, Marine, Aviation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Logistic insurance Market Breakdown by Type (Cargo Insurance, Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance, Marine Services Liability, Others) by End Use (Individuals, Enterprises) by Industry (Transportation, Marine, Aviation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Definition
The logistic insurance market refers to the sector of the insurance industry that specializes in providing coverage for risks associated with the transportation, storage, and handling of goods throughout the supply chain. Logistic insurance helps protect businesses involved in logistics operations from financial losses resulting from various perils, including damage, theft, loss, and liability. The logistic insurance market is influenced by factors such as global trade volumes, transportation infrastructure, regulatory requirements, emerging risks, and insurance market conditions. Market participants must stay abreast of industry trends and developments to effectively manage risks and provide competitive insurance solutions to their clients.
Market Dynamics:
Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview
Key highlights that the report is going to offer:
• Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players.
• Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunities lying in specific areas of your business interest.
• Revenue split by most promising business segments. [By Type (Cargo Insurance, Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance, Marine Services Liability, Others), By Application (Individuals, Enterprises), and any other business Segment if applicable within the scope of the report]
• A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights into Leader's aggressiveness toward the market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]
• Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademarks filed in recent years.
• Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business headquarters, Downstream Buyers, and Upstream Suppliers.
** May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted
Competitive Landscape:
Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are AIG (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Cigna (United States), Generali (Italy), Hannover Re (Germany), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Lloyds of London (United Kingdom), Sompo Holdings (Japan), Swiss Re (Switzerland), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), XL Catlin (Ireland), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Others
Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users
• Logistic insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Cargo Insurance, Freight Forwarder Liability Insurance, Marine Services Liability, Others] (Historical & Forecast)
• Logistic insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Individuals, Enterprises] (Historical & Forecast)
• Logistic insurance Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)
• Logistic insurance Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)
• Logistic insurance Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)
Most Frequently Asked Question:
Can we add or profiled the company as per our requirements?
Yes, Companies of your interest can be profiled as per the client’s requirement in the report. Final approval would be provided by the research team of HTF MI depending upon the difficulty of the survey. Currently, the list of companies profiled in the study is AIG (United States), Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Cigna (United States), Generali (Italy), Hannover Re (Germany), Liberty Mutual Group (United States), Lloyds of London (United Kingdom), Sompo Holdings (Japan), Swiss Re (Switzerland), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), XL Catlin (Ireland), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Others
** Data availability will be confirmed by research in the case of a privately held company. Up to 3 players can be added at no added cost.
To comprehend Global Logistic insurance market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Logistic insurance market is analysed across major global regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.
• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.
• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.
Global will provide maximum growth opportunities in Logistic insurance market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period.
