Minnesota Twins Name Winnebago Industries as Club’s ‘Official Outdoor Adventure Partner’

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniting the shared passions of two proud local companies, the Minnesota Twins and Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) today announced a multi-year partnership that will create extraordinary experiences for fans at Target Field. As the “Official Outdoor Adventure Partner” of the Twins, Winnebago Industries and its family of premium RV and boat brands will deliver an immersive, outdoor recreation-inspired setting inside Target Field’s Gate 34, including a first-of-its-kind fan seating area evoking the feel of a luxury boat.



“Minnesota life is the outdoor life, meant to be experienced, shared and enjoyed together with family and friends at the lake, in the woods, and most definitely at the ballpark,” said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. “We are ecstatic to welcome Winnebago Industries to the Twins family and to collaborate in bringing the true spirit of our ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ to life at Target Field. Winnebago’s innovation will elevate the guest experience at our ballpark and allow our fans to engage with their all-star lineup of RVs and boats.”

Winnebago Industries is a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar, Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats brands. The company builds high quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, powerboats, pontoons, commercial community outreach vehicles, and battery solutions for outdoor mobility products.

“As a Minnesota-based company, Winnebago Industries is thrilled to be the official outdoor adventure partner of the Twins and we look forward to engaging with the team’s passionate fanbase across Twins Territory,” said Winnebago Industries President & CEO Michael Happe. “Like a day at the ballpark, we know the outdoors is a place to find happiness and create cherished memories with family and friends. We’re eager to work with the Twins organization to advance our shared commitment to creating extraordinary experiences for fans and customers alike.”

More on Winnebago Industries’ activations inside Target Field:

“The Dock” presented by Winnebago Industries

In true Minnesota fashion – and in a setting unique across Major League Baseball – fans at Target Field will now be able to combine the luxury of Winnebago Industries’ boat brands, Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats, with the excitement of Twins baseball. Located in section 137 beyond the rightfield wall, “The Dock” presented by Winnebago Industries features seating for up to 12 people in a specially crafted section inspired by the open bow of a boat and comfortable “Captain’s Chairs.” Groups taking in a game from “The Dock” will also have access to lakeside-themed food and beverage.

Additionally, fans at select Twins home games can explore the possibilities of elevated outdoor recreation with unique RV and marine products on display inside and outside of Gate 34, including the popular Winnebago brand Revel camper van. Whether fans are interested in cruising to a National Park, setting up a basecamp at a child’s little league game, tailgating, or the great family road trip, Winnebago Industries’ portfolio of RV brands will have a motorhome, tailer, or fifth wheel RV to meet their needs.

“The Dock” presented by Winnebago Industries will debut with the Twins’ 2024 Home Opener on Thursday, April 4 vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Group tickets in this area are available now at twins.com/grouptickets or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.

About the Minnesota Twins

At the Minnesota Twins, we are driven by a singular purpose – to up the game, on the field and off. Unwavering in our commitment to deliver championships and be a force for good, our innovative, diverse and incredibly talented team is creating new ways to win, to uplift and to unite. We are proud to be Minnesota’s baseball team. We believe in our power to create positive change. We are setting the standard for a modern sports and entertainment brand that shapes a better tomorrow for all. We invite you to learn more at twins.com.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contact:

Twins: Matt Hodson | (612) 659-3475

Winnebago Industries: Daniel Sullivan | media@winnebagoind.com