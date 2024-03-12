Zahraa Mougnieh of Kid Chemist to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Science is fun when you approach it differently,” explains our guest. Like those that came before her, such as Mr. Wizard and Bill Nye, who taught science in both an educational and entertaining way, our guest plans to offer the same, but also with a more hands-on approach. This is the story of Zahraa Mougnieh.

Zahraa Mougnieh is the founder and owner of Kid Chemist. Created in 2019, It’s an educational program for children and young adults, ranging from preschool age through college age, which teaches science in an entertaining way. It focuses on several types of sciences, in addition to chemistry.

“We offer a lot,” explains Zahraa. “We want students to come to us in our lab environment, where we create programs once a week which each lasts sixty to ninety minutes. Our curriculums are based on organic chemistry, general chemistry, anatomy, and biology. It’s all designed to be a hands on experience.”

“We also work with schools for field trips and assemblies, where we do the craziest experiments and then teach the students about it,” adds Zahraa. “Also, we offer after school programs. Other services include one-on-one tutoring, where the subject range goes beyond the sciences and includes other subjects, and the ages range from pre-school all the way to college level. She offers birthday parties where she serves liquid nitrogen ice cream and chemist breath balls, also made with liquid nitrogen. We also have Kid Chemist Kits that can be purchased online to continue the learning at home.”

One of the more unique aspects to Kid Chemist is that the students wear lab coats. Zahraa feels that this gives kids that boost of confidence, similar to how she felt in college when she wore her lab coat. “We want our students to feel like a kid chemist,” declares Zahraa. “We like to give back to our kids by offering them scholarships for a science fair that we hold.”

“It makes learning as fun as possible, and that is the goal of Kid Chemist,” summarizes Zahraa. “There is so much more I want to do, that I never feel like I am doing enough.”

“I went to Wayne State University as a pre-dental student,” recalls Zahraa. “Taking science classes were required as part of my major, despite not feeling confident about it. I was a good student and did well, but it didn’t come naturally for me. I had to teach myself everything even though it was hard. I also was tutoring at schools and found that kids were having the same problem. When I had to study for my dental admission test, I tried to make learning as fun as possible, by teaching pre-dentistry to my nieces, who immediately understood this difficult, college-level material. I ultimately realized that something was lacking in the school system, and therefore created Kid Chemist.”

Zahraa currently maintains two locations – the first in Dearborn, Michigan, and the second, newer location in Novi, Michigan. Her goal is to have franchises nationwide. “There is a lot more work to do,” declares Zahraa. “Our mission is impactful, powerful, and made for each student. The sky is the limit.”

“Never give up,” concludes Zahraa. “If something doesn’t go your way, look at it differently. Have a different approach. Don’t be scared of failing. Failing will give you another opportunity at something else. If you are passionate about something, keep doing it. Make everything as fun as possible. Always be positive!”

