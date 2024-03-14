Prepared Meal Delivery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the prepared meal delivery market size is predicted to reach $28.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.

The growth in the prepared meal delivery market is due to the major driving factor of the prepared meal delivery. North America region is expected to hold the largest prepared meal delivery market share. Major players in the prepared meal delivery market include HelloFresh SE, EveryPlate, Home Chef, Marley Spoon Inc., Dinnerly, FreshDirect LLC, Hungryroot Inc., Misfits Market Inc., Green Chef Corporation.

Prepared Meal Delivery Market Segments

• By Supply: Cook And Eat, Heat And Eat

• By Service: One, Several

• By Platform: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global prepared meal delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prepared meal delivery refers to the convenient services consisting of meals that can be simply reheated or cooked instantly and consumed with the minimum cooking, cutting, or cleaning required. These services are used to provide prepared meals through a subscription-based business model in which companies send clients ready-to-cook fresh ingredients for home-cooking meals.

