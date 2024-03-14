Global Yoga Mat Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $18.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Yoga Mat Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the yoga mat market size is predicted to reach $18.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the yoga mat market is due to the increasing popularity of yoga. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest yoga mat market share. Major players in the yoga mat market include Cargill Incorporated, Adidas AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Lululemon Athletica Inc., Microcell Composite Company, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd..

Yoga Mat Market Segments

• By Material: Natural Rubber, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Other Materials

• By Distribution Channel: E- Commerce, Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store

• By End User: Yoga & Fitness clubs, Household, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global yoga mat market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Yoga mat is a fabricated mat that is usually 3.175 mm thick and is used to accommodate a person's body to provide ultimate comfort, ease, balance, and support while practicing yoga, as well as to prevent hands and feet from slipping during practice. These mats are specially fabricated mats used to accommodate the body of a person while practicing yoga to prevent hands and feet from slipping during practicing yoga.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Yoga Mat Market Characteristics

3. Yoga Mat Market Trends And Strategies

4. Yoga Mat Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Yoga Mat Market Size And Growth

……

27. Yoga Mat Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Yoga Mat Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

