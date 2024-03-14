Smart Toys Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Smart Toys Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart toys market size is predicted to reach $45.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%.
The growth in the smart toys market is due to the increase in awareness of technology-led education in the smart toys market. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart toys market share. Major players in the smart toys market include K'NEX Industries Inc., The Lego Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., WowWee Group Limited, Anki Inc., Sphero Inc.
By Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other Technologies (NFC And RFID)
By Distribution Channel: Online Market, Specialty Stores, Toy Shops
By Type: Robots, Interactive Games, Educational Robots
By Interfacing Device: Smartphone-Connected Toys, Tablet-Connected Toys, Console-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones
By End User: Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-Going, Stripling
By Geography: The global smart toys market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Smart toys refer to intelligent and technologically advanced toys that have the ability to behave in accordance with predetermined patterns and can alter their behavior in response to outside stimuli and are designed to configure and connect to the existing Internet, using a wireless network such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth technology.
