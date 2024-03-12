Deluge Valve Market Expected to Reach US$ 2.61 Billion with 4.1% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations and Government Mandates Worldwide Increasing Deployment of Smart Deluge Valves

Rockville , March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global deluge valve market is set to reach US$ 1.74 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.



A deluge valve is a crucial component of fire protection systems, designed to quickly and effectively release a large volume of water or foam in response to fire detection. Ongoing technological advancements are leading to the incorporation of smart features and IoT capabilities in deluge valve systems. Remote monitoring, data analytics, and real-time reporting are emerging market trends enhancing the overall efficiency of fire protection systems such as deluge valves.

Stringent industrial safety measures and the need for regulatory compliance are further driving the demand for advanced deluge valve systems. Globally, stringent fire safety regulations are serving as a compelling force driving the mandate for the installation of robust fire protection systems across various industries. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are recognizing the critical importance of safeguarding lives, assets, and the environment from the devastating impact of fires. As a result, they are implementing and continually updating stringent safety standards and regulations that necessitate the adoption of advanced fire protection measures such as smart deluge valves.

Industries, ranging from manufacturing and petrochemicals to healthcare and hospitality, are bound by these regulations to ensure the implementation of effective fire protection systems. The objective is to minimize the risk of fire incidents, control their spread, and facilitate swift and efficient evacuation procedures. Compliance with these regulations is boosting the sales of deluge valve systems. Deluge valve manufacturers are also exploring materials and technologies with reduced environmental impact to produce sustainable deluge valve systems.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.61 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for deluge valves is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 2.61 billion by the end of 2034.

The market for deluge valves in the United States is estimated at US$ 291.5 million for 2024.

Industrial prowess of Germany, particularly in manufacturing and chemical processing, is driving the adoption of advanced deluge valve systems.

Sales of deluge valves in Japan are projected to reach US$ 263.4 million by 2034.

“String trend toward customization is creating lucrative opportunities for deluge valve manufacturers, leading to the production of modular and flexible deluge valve designs suited for varied industrial needs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Minimax GmbH & Co KG

Cla-Val Company

Flow-Tek Valves & Controls Inc.

BERMAD

Rapidrop Global Ltd.

NAFFCO FZCO

Watts Water Technologies

Viking Group Inc.

Inbal Deluge Valve

GW Sprinkler A/S

SA Fire Protection Srl

Johnson Controls Plc.

Talis Group

Mueller Water Products Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

HD Fire Protect Private Limited

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of deluge valves include Minimax GmbH & Co KG, Viking Group Inc., Bermad, and Cla-Val. Leading companies are focusing on product innovations, strategic collaborations, and global expansion to maintain a competitive edge. Key market players are also adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolios and market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global deluge valve market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (pneumatic deluge valves, hydraulic deluge valves, electric deluge valves), size (up to 40 mm, 41 to 80 mm, 81 to 120 mm, 121 to 140 mm, above 140 mm), working pressure (up to 5 bar, 6 to 10 bar, 11 to 15 bar, 16 to 20 bar, above 20 bar), application (foam, water), and end use (residential, non-residential), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

