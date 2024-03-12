Submit Release
Integer to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

PLANO, Texas, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum at 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

   
Investor Relations:
Andrew Senn
andrew.senn@integer.net 
763.951.8312
 Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
kelly.butler@integer.net
469.731.6617



