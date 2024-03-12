Bright Mountain Media's MomLife Panel Empowers Brands with Insights Directly from the Parenting Front Lines

Moms Have an Incredible Spending Power of $2 Trillion and Influence Over 85% of Household Purchasing Decisions. With the MomLife panel, brands can access moms across the US.

Boca Raton, FL, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a global holding company focused on digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative and media services, today announced the continued growth of its MomLife Panel, a community of diverse and engaged moms eager to share their experiences and perspectives.

Launched in September 2023 , MomLife combines the expertise of Big Village Insights in delivering comprehensive customer insights with Wild Sky Media's editorial authority in the realm of Moms and Motherhood. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and in-depth demographic & psychographic analysis, MomLife offers brands a unique opportunity to understand and serve their customers with unparalleled precision.

“Moms today represent $2 trillion in purchasing power across all categories and all generations. They’re making decisions for their kids, their partners, their aging parents, all at lightning speed. Understanding their needs and desires is paramount for brands looking to thrive in today’s competitive market landscape, “said Jennifer Adams, SVP of MomLife. “MomLife empowers our brand partners with actionable insights, allowing them to create impactful strategies that resonate with this powerful consumer demographic.”

Bright Mountain Inc. has reported a significant increase in revenue for the first nine months of this year, with a growth of 104% to $29.4 million compared to $14.4 million during the same period last year. The credit for this growth goes to MomLife, which has brought in over $750K revenue for the first half of 2024 for Bright Mountain Media.

“The ability to gain real-time insight and seamlessly integrate that into our media campaign across the Wild Sky Media portfolio is incredibly valuable," said VP, Insight Strategy at an International Gaming Company. “We see MomLife as a powerful ally that allows us to stay ahead of the curve through effective messaging that resonates with our growing target audience of moms; guiding them further down the purchasing funnel faster.”

With its ability to unlock valuable customer intelligence and drive tangible business results, MomLife is poised to become an important revenue stream for Bright Mountain Media as well as a definitive step in shaping the future of family-focused marketing.

“I’m thrilled to see the progress of MomLife, which is a new product and organic revenue line for the company. It legitimizes our investment thesis that combining consumer insights with media will produce better value and outcomes to brands and agencies,” said Matt Drinkwater, Bright Mountain CEO.”

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) unites a diverse portfolio of companies to deliver a full spectrum of advertising, marketing, technology, and media services under one roof—fused together by data-driven insights. Bright Mountain Media’s brands include Big Village Insights, Deep Focus, Wild Sky Media, and BrightStream. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com .

