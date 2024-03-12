Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Notices of Allowance and Award for U.S. Patents of Rose Bengal Sodium in Virology, Pediatric Solid Tumor Cancers, and Vaccines

KNOXVILLE, TN, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has allowed patent application 17/212,723, titled “Novel Uses of Halogenated Xanthenes in Oncology and Virology.” The application covers the use of Provectus’s pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (“RBS”) drug substance for the treatment of infectious diseases, such as coronaviruses.



The USPTO has also allowed patent application 17/344,418, titled “In Vitro and Xenograft Anti-Tumor Activity of a Halogenated-Xanthene Against Refractory Pediatric Solid Tumors.” This prospective award covers the use of RBS in combination with one or more immune checkpoint inhibitors and is a continuation of U.S. patent 11,058,664 (2021), Provectus’s first for pediatric oncology.

The Company’s previously allowed patent application 17/488,430, titled “Halogenated Xanthenes as Vaccine Adjuvants” (December 2023) and covering RBS’s use as an adjuvant in vaccines to potentially make them work better, will be awarded on March 26, 2024 as U.S. patent 11,938,182.

Innovate Calgary, the innovation company of the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, is a co-assignee and Aru Narendran, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, Oncology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and Physiology and Pharmacology at the University’s Cumming School of Medicine is a co-inventor on all three patent awards.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of synthetic small molecule immuno-catalysts called halogenated xanthenes. Provectus’s lead HX molecule is named rose bengal sodium.

Provectus’s medical science platform includes clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology; proof-of-concept in vivo development programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers; and in vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and proprietary targets.

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov . For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com .

