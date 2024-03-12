Core Molding Technologies Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Significant Cash Flow and Improved Returns from Fiscal 2023 Strategic Initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, industrial and utilities, medium and heavy-duty truck and powersports industries across the United States, Canada and Mexico, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal periods ended December 31, 2023.



Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $357.7 million, down 5.2% from $377.4 million in the prior year; and product sales of $347.4 million, down 3.2% from the prior year. Sales declined primarily due to lower end-market demand in building products and industrial and utility verticals, partially offset by increased demand in heavy-duty truck and new program launches.

Gross margin of $64.5 million, or 18.0% of net sales, compared to $52.4 million or 13.9% of net sales, in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $38.0 million, or 10.6% of net sales, compared to $34.4 million or 9.1% of net sales, in the prior year same period.

Operating income of $26.5 million, or 7.4% of net sales, versus operating income of $18.0 million, or 4.8% of net sales, in the prior year.

Net income of $20.3 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $42.3 million, or 11.8% of net sales, compared to $31.9 million, or 8.5% of net sales, in the prior year.

of $42.3 million, or 11.8% of net sales, compared to $31.9 million, or 8.5% of net sales, in the prior year. Free Cash Flow1 was $25.7 million for the year, total liquidity at year-end was $74.1 million, and the Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than 1 times or .54 times.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $73.8 million, down 14.7% from $86.4 million in the prior year; and product sales of $72.4 million, down 12.9% from the prior year. Sales declined primarily due to lower demand from customers in building products and industrial and utilities markets.

Gross margin of $10.9 million, or 14.8% of net sales, compared to $11.5 million or 13.4% of net sales, in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $8.4 million, or 11.4% of net sales, compared to $8.6 million or 9.9% of net sales, in the prior year same period.

Operating income of $2.5 million, or 3.4% of net sales, versus $3.0 million, or 3.4% of net sales, in the prior year.

Net income of $2.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.8 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $6.5 million, or 8.9% of net sales, compared to $6.1 million, or 7.0% of net sales in the prior year.

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

David Duvall, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fiscal 2023 was a significant year where we successfully executed and completed Core’s profitability improvements and its ‘Must Win Battle’ initiative. This was our focus in 2023. I am proud of our team’s ability to improve operational performance, thereby increasing capacity and enhancing margins in 2023. We also embedded a culture of continuous improvement and expanded our leadership development and technical training programs, process optimization, and automation in our facilities across North America. Key metrics we use to gauge profitability, productivity, and efficiencies were all positive in 2023, and we made significant progress on our long-term business transformation and profitability targets. We worked diligently to achieve measurable operational plant improvements and attained significant product-line profitability goals in 2023, making our current base business model much healthier. These were all exceptional accomplishments, and I am proud of our team. Our focused execution of the Company’s strategic initiatives, coupled with disciplined asset utilization, improved the return profile of the business, and generated significant cash flows in 2023.”

John Zimmer, the Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The fiscal 2023 demand environment returned to more normalized levels in 2023, as our customer inventories stabilized, and we experienced more typical seasonality, especially during the third and fourth quarters of last year. Although net sales were down for the full year, mostly due to market dynamics and tougher 2022 comparisons, we accomplished meaningful profitability goals for the year. For the year, gross margins grew to 18.0%, Adjusted EBITDA1 expanded to $42.3 million or 11.8% of sales, and we also generated free cash flow1 of $26 million for the year, a record for Core Molding. Our return on capital employed1, an important pre-tax metric for Core Molding, was 16.4% for 2023, demonstrating our progress in improving the overall return profile of the business.”

2023 Capital Expenditures

The Company’s capital expenditures for 2023 were $9.1 million, including $2.2 million of capacity expansion and automation investments. The Company plans for 2024 capital expenditures of approximately $13 million to meet current demand and allow for expansion.

Financial Position at December 31, 2023

The Company’s total liquidity at the end of 2023 was $74.1 million, with $24.1 million in cash, $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility and $25.0 million of undrawn capacity under the Company's capex credit facility. The Company’s term debt was $23.0 million at December 31, 2023. The Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA1 was less than one times Adjusted EBITDA1 at the end of the fiscal year.

1Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and return on capital employed are metrics and non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. To access the call live by phone, dial (844) 881-0134 and ask for the Core Molding Technologies call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through March 19, 2024, by calling (877) 344-7529 and using passcode ID: 1304077#. The live webcast of the call will also be available for replay later on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.coremt.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Products $ 72,439 $ 83,143 $ 347,375 $ 358,701 Tooling 1,339 3,300 10,363 18,675 Total net sales 73,778 86,443 357,738 377,376 Total cost of sales 62,841 74,896 293,218 324,974 Gross margin 10,937 11,547 64,520 52,402 Selling, general and administrative expense 8,420 8,573 37,983 34,399 Operating income 2,517 2,974 26,537 18,003 Other income and expense Loss due to the extinguishment of debt — — — 1,582 Interest expense 175 449 1,011 1,960 Net periodic post-retirement benefit (63 ) (31 ) (220 ) (124 ) Total other income and expense 112 418 791 3,418 Income before income taxes 2,405 2,556 25,746 14,585 Income tax (benefit) expense 223 (2,276 ) 5,422 2,382 Net income $ 2,182 $ 4,832 $ 20,324 $ 12,203 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.57 $ 2.37 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.57 $ 2.31 $ 1.44





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Product Sales by Market

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Medium and heavy-duty truck $ 40,626 $ 41,641 $ 181,376 $ 158,649 Power sports 20,115 21,666 84,688 84,727 Building products 1,879 5,027 28,743 41,038 Industrial and Utilities 4,231 5,735 23,658 27,988 All Other 5,590 9,344 28,910 46,299 Net Product Revenue $ 72,441 $ 83,413 $ 347,375 $ 358,701





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,104 $ 4,183 Accounts receivable, net 41,711 44,261 Inventories, net 22,063 23,871 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,001 8,350 Total current assets 102,879 80,665 Right of use asset 3,802 5,114 Property, plant and equipment, net 81,185 83,267 Goodwill 17,376 17,376 Intangibles, net 6,017 7,619 Other non-current assets 2,118 4,574 Total Assets $ 213,377 $ 198,615 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,468 $ 1,208 Revolving debt — 1,864 Accounts payable 23,958 29,586 Contract liabilities 5,204 1,395 Compensation and related benefits 10,498 9,101 Accrued other liabilities 5,058 7,643 Total current liabilities 46,186 50,797 Other non-current liabilities 3,759 3,516 Long-term debt 21,519 22,986 Post retirement benefits liability 2,960 5,191 Total Liabilities 74,424 82,490 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 86 84 Paid in capital 43,265 40,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 5,301 3,053 Treasury stock (31,768 ) (29,099 ) Retained earnings 122,069 101,745 Total Stockholders' Equity 138,953 116,125 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 213,377 $ 198,615





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 20,324 $ 12,203 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,912 11,884 Deferred income tax 2,473 (3,469 ) Share-based compensation 2,923 2,329 Loss on the disposal of assets 80 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,234 Losses (Gain) on foreign currency (58 ) 396 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,550 (9,000 ) Inventories 1,808 1,258 Prepaid and other assets (5,825 ) 928 Accounts payable (4,916 ) 5,999 Accrued and other liabilities 3,551 (4,067 ) Post retirement benefits liability (980 ) (713 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,842 18,982 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9,100 ) (16,588 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — — Net cash used in investing activities (9,100 ) (16,588 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Gross borrowings on revolving loans 37,098 165,172 Gross repayment on revolving loans (38,962 ) (167,732 ) Proceeds from term loan — 25,000 Payment on principal of term loans (1,288 ) (25,913 ) Payment of deferred loan costs — (402 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,669 ) (482 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,821 ) (4,357 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 19,921 (1,963 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,183 6,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 24,104 $ 4,183 Cash paid for: Interest $ 1,234 $ 1,677 Income taxes $ 5,250 $ 6,649 Non cash investing activities: Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable $ 298 $ 868 Non cash financing activities: Deposit used in payment of principal on term loans $ — $ 1,200

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Core Molding management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) plant closure costs, and (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Free Cash Flow represents net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchase of property, plant and equipment and net working capital. Return on capital employed represents earnings before (i) interest expense, net and (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes divided by (i) stockholders' equity and (ii) current and long-term debt. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flows, Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA and Return on Capital Employed because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Net Income per Share to Adjusted Net Income per Share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and Return on Capital Employed, for the periods presented:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,182 $ 4,832 $ 20,324 $ 12,203 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 223 (2,276 ) 5,422 2,382 Total other income and expenses(1) 112 418 791 3,418 Depreciation and amortization 3,315 2,457 12,831 11,603 Share-based compensation 700 624 2,923 2,329 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,532 $ 6,055 $ 42,291 $ 31,935 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales 8.9 % 7.0 % 11.8 % 8.5 % (1)Includes interest expense, loss due to extinguishment of debt and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands) Trailing Twelve

Month Adjusted

EBITDA Net income $ 20,324 Provision for income taxes 5,422 Total other expenses(1) 791 Depreciation and amortization 12,831 Share-based compensation 2,923 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,291 Total Outstanding Term Debt as of December 31, 2023 $ 22,987 Term debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDA 0.54 (1)Includes interest expense and non-cash periodic post-retirement benefit cost





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Computation of Return on Capital Employed

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited, in thousands) 2023 2022 Equity $ 138,953 $ 116,125 Structure debt 22,987 26,058 Total structured investment $ 161,940 $ 142,183 Operating income $ 26,537 $ 18,003 Return on capital employed 16.4 % 12.7 %





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Free Cash Flow

Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited, in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flow provided by operations $ 34,842 $ 18,982 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9,100 ) (16,588 ) Free cash flow surplus $ 25,742 $ 2,394





Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income per Share

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

2022 Net Income $ 2,182 $ 4,832 U.S. federal valuation allowance reversal $ — $ (2,363 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,182 $ 2,469 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 8,653,000 8,417,655 Weighted average common and potentially issuable common shares outstanding- diluted 8,878,000 8,497,028 Net income per share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.57 U.S. federal valuation allowance reversal — (0.28 ) Adjusted net income per share - basic $ 0.25 $ 0.29 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.57 U.S. federal valuation allowance reversal — (0.28 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.29



