Soy Protein Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Soy Protein Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the soy protein market size is predicted to reach $13.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the soy protein market is due to the increasing vegan population. North America region is expected to hold the largest soy protein market share. Major players in the soy protein market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, CHS Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Fuji Oil Company Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Soy Protein Market Segments

By Product Type: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks

By Nature: Organic Soy Protein, Conventional Soy Protein

By Form: Powder, Ready To Drink, Bars, Capsules And Tablets, Other Forms

By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Meat Alternatives, Functional Foods, Dairy Replacers, Infant Foods, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce Or Online Sale Channel, Supermarket Or Hypermarket

By Geography: The global soy protein market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from the soybean. Soy protein is a high-protein source that can help to lose weight, increase energy, and build muscle. Soy protein has been utilized as an ingredient in a range of cuisines, including vegetarian foods, salad dressings, soups, and meat substitutes, due to its functional characteristics. Emulsification and texturizing are two of its functional features.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Soy Protein Market Characteristics

3. Soy Protein Market Trends And Strategies

4. Soy Protein Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Soy Protein Market Size And Growth

……

27. Soy Protein Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Soy Protein Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

