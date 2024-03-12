Automotive Seat Belt System Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 36.8 billion by 2031 with a CAGR of 4.5%: Report Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

With dynamic tension adjustment systems developed based on driving conditions and crash severity, the automotive seat belt market is expected to grow.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive seat belt system market was worth US$ 24.8 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 4.5% is expected between 2023 and 2031, and the market is forecast to reach US$ 36.8 billion by 2031. The risk of accidents increases in conjunction with urbanization and traffic congestion.

Governments and consumers are adopting advanced seat belt systems because they value safety features more. Vehicle owners with seat belt systems with advanced safety features may receive discounts from insurance companies. As a result, consumers are more likely to invest in safer vehicles.

Airbags and collision avoidance systems can be integrated with seat belt systems to enhance vehicle safety. Incorporating these technologies seamlessly has become a growing trend in the market. As consumers make vehicle purchase decisions, safety features are becoming increasingly important. Competitive advantage can be gained by automakers whose seat belt systems are reliable and safe.

Automotive seat belt systems are in demand due to the growing number of vehicles worldwide, especially in developing economies. The number of vehicles is growing, and as a result, safety measures are becoming more important.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2022, passenger vehicles accounted for the largest share of the market.

As technology advances, active seat belt systems are expected to grow in popularity.

In 2022, three-point seat belt systems ruled the global automotive seat belt market.

The segment of refractor components is expected to hold a higher share of the global market during the forecast period.

According to forecasts, the Asia Pacific region will continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Seat Belt System Market: Growth Drivers

Government governments all over the world have implemented vehicle safety standards and regulations to reduce road accidents and fatalities. Seat belt laws and the requirement that vehicles have advanced safety features drive the demand for seat belt systems.

Road safety and accident-related risks have become more widely understood by consumers, leading to a greater adoption of safety features such as advanced seat belts.

Smart seat belts with sensors and pretensions, including smart seat belts with sensors, contribute to market growth. These innovations have been made to improve the overall safety of the vehicle.

Growing demand for sophisticated safety features, including effective seat belts, is a consequence of the overall growth of the automotive industry, especially in emerging markets.

Advances in safety systems, including advanced seat belt technologies, are necessary due to consumers' growing preference for electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected cars.

Global Automotive Seat Belt System Market: Regional Landscape

Automotive seat belts are a significant market in North America. Seat belts are the biggest business in North America and the second largest in the world in the United States

Strict government policies and regulations safeguard passengers in North America. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a program in the United States to enhance occupant safety in motor vehicles.

Automotive seat belts are widely mandated and regulated in North America to improve road safety. In general, all occupants of vehicles must wear seat belts when moving, but each jurisdiction has its laws. Fines or other penalties may result from failure to comply with these laws

Global Automotive Seat Belt System Market: Key Players

The automotive seat belt systems market share is consolidated across a few manufacturers, with a few companies controlling major market shares. Innovating seat belt systems is becoming a priority for major companies.

A major marketing strategy for automotive seat belt systems is the expansion of product portfolios. Leading players are also implementing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Key Market Players Profiled

Autoliv Inc.

APV Safety Products

Belt-tech

BERGER GROUP

Beam's Seat Belts

Continental AG

DENSO Corporation

Far Europe Inc.

Goradia Industries

GWR Co.

Joyson Safety Systems

Kingfisher Automotive

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Seatbelt Solutions LLC

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Developments

In January 2024, ZF Passive Safety Systems introduced a groundbreaking seat belt technology featuring the Multi-Stage Load Limiter (MSLL), which greatly enhances belt force limitations based on vehicle occupants' size and weight.

In September 2023, Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc., a leading manufacturer of automotive safety systems, and Great Wall Motor, a leading automobile manufacturer based in China, will collaborate to address global automotive industry challenges and opportunities.

As a result of this new collaboration, Autoliv continues to strengthen its relationship with Chinese OEMs. Integrated safety solutions - the zero-gravity seat - are also part of the collaboration. Airbags and integrated seatbelts are integrated into the Autoliv zero-gravity seat. Different drivers and passengers have different weights, heights, and genders, which the safety system adjusts to.

Global Automotive Seat Belt System Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Active Seat Belt System

Passive Seat Belt System

By Design

Two-point

Three-point

Four-point & above

By Component

Retractor

Load Limiter

Pretensioner

Webbing

Seat Belt Reminder

Beeper

Latch Plate

Height Adjuster

Buckle

Seat Belt Pillar Loop

By Seat

Front Seat

Rear Seat

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

