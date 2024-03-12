Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Size Worth US$ 1.1 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Popularity Edible Insects for Humans Consumption Driven by Increasing Demand for Protein-rich Foods Derived from Sustainable Sources

Rockville, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the global edible insects for human consumption market is set to reach a value of US$ 653.7 million and is forecasted to top a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2034.



This market is an important part of the food & beverage industry and is expanding steadily owing to the nutritional benefits, sustainability, and capacity to tackle food security issues offered by various insect species that are fit for human consumption. This market encompasses the entire lifecycle of edible insects, covering their cultivation, processing, distribution, and eventual consumption as food items.

Demand for edible insects is growing due to innovations in food products by manufacturers and entrepreneurs, who are incorporating insect-based ingredients into items such as protein bars, snacks, pasta, and baked goods. This innovation is broadening the scope for edible insects and drawing the interest of new consumers.

Cultural norms in various societies have long embraced the consumption of insects as part of traditional diets. With growing awareness of the nutritional advantages of edible insects, there is a growing cultural acceptance of insect-based foods, which contributes to market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.1 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for edible insects for human consumption is estimated to reach US$ 653.7 million in 2024.

The market in North America is estimated at US$ 161.3 million in 2024.

Worldwide sales of edible insects for human consumption are estimated to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2034, rising at 5.3% CAGR over the next ten years.

The United States is estimated to account for 74.2% share of the North American market in 2024.

The China market is projected to reach a value of US$ 194.4 million by the end of 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to occupy 25.4% market share by 2034, with sales of edible insects for human consumption in the region projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.

“Growing awareness of nutritional benefits and sustainability of edible insects is driving market growth. Innovations in formulations are boosting the demand for these insects,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

CricketLab

EntomoFarms

Exo Inc.

Kreca Ento-Food BV

Protifarm Holding NV

Bitty Foods

Ynsect

Jimini's

Cricket Flours

C-fu Foods

Edible Insects for Human Consumption Emerging as Sustainable Protein Source for Consumers

Manufacturers and innovators in the market are exploring insect-derived ingredients to create diverse food items like protein bars, snacks, pasta, and baked goods. This innovation leads to market expansion and attracts new consumers. Snack foods such as roasted crickets, mealworms, or grasshoppers provide a crunchy, protein-rich alternative. Pasta and noodles made from insect flour or blended with insect protein offer a fresh, sustainable carbohydrate option.

With the world's population increasing, there is a growing demand for protein-rich foods, making edible insects a practical solution to food security issues. They can be produced efficiently and affordably, providing a sustainable protein source worldwide.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the edible insects for human consumption market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market by product type (whole, ingredient) and insect type (beetles, caterpillars, Hymenoptera, orthoptera, true bugs), across key regions of the world (North America, Latin, America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

