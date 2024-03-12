Else Nutrition Expands Retail Presence in the United States with Major Midwest Retail Chain

Else product line up to enter over 250 stores across 6 states this April, reaching tens of millions of new potential customers





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce its full product line will be available in 259 stores throughout six states via a major Midwest retail chain. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Else Nutrition, as it expands its penetration in the United States and demonstrates the Company’s traction across the nation.



Ranked by Forbes as the 14th-largest private company in the United States, the retailer has extensive reach and a strong reputation, making it a key partner for Else Nutrition. This retail chain is renowned for its commitment to providing fresh, high-quality food and exceptional value, serving as a cornerstone of the region's retail landscape, offering a wide range of products under one roof, including groceries, department store goods, fuel, and convenience items.

"This partnership with represents a significant step forward for Else Nutrition as we continue to grow our presence in the United States," said Hamutal Yitzhak, Co-founder and CEO of Else Nutrition. "This development not only expands our reach to millions of potential consumers in the region, but also solidifies our credibility through one of the Midwest's largest and most respected retailers. We expect first shipments to arrive in early April with placement on shelves beginning at the end of April and we look forward to working closely with this retailer for years to come.”

The Else products to be available on shelf include:

Else Toddler Organic Complete Nutrition formula

Else Toddler Omega Complete & Balanced Nutrition formula

Else Kids Chocolate and Vanilla Plant-Powered Nutritional Shakes

Else Kids Chocolate and Vanilla Plant-Powered Ready-to-Drink Shakes

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Schilt

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Office: (212) 671-1020

Email: baby@crescendo-ir.com

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56485457-fb98-47f9-b1bb-f6c072730620.