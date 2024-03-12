Bioventus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Accelerated fourth quarter sales growth to 7.6% , organic growth* of 14.3%

Appointed Rob Claypoole as President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing more than 20 years of leadership experience in the global medical device industry

Provides full-year 2024 financial guidance reflecting enhanced revenue growth and improved execution



DURHAM, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced fourth quarter and full-year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and provided its financial guidance for full-year 2024.

“We returned to revenue growth, significantly improved adjusted EBITDA, and further enhanced our liquidity position as a result of our team’s strong execution in the fourth quarter of 2023,” commented Rob Claypoole, Bioventus’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “After immersing myself in the business over the last two months, it’s clear to me that Bioventus has a solid foundation of market-leading products and compelling growth prospects. Going forward, we remain committed to unlocking our full potential to help patients and create value for shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter, worldwide revenue totaled $135.4 million, an increase of 7.6% compared to the prior year. On an organic* basis, revenue increased 14.3%, driven by more than 20% growth in Pain Treatments and Surgical Solutions.

The Company also reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations of $7.7 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $35.4 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* from continuing operations of $22.0 million advanced 28.1% from $17.2 million last year due to strong revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

Loss per share of Class A common stock from continuing operations was $0.10 per share, compared to a loss of $0.40 per share last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations* was $0.07 per share, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Bioventus’ full-year 2023 worldwide revenue totaled $512.3 million, which was even compared to the prior year. On an organic* basis, revenue increased 3.6%, driven by 9.4% growth in Surgical Solutions.

The Company also reported a full-year 2023 net loss from continuing operations of $121.2 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $144.7 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations* of $88.9 million advanced 29.5% from $68.6 million last year due to disciplined cost management and savings from a corporate restructuring implemented at the beginning of the year.

Loss per share of Class A common stock from continuing operations was $1.54 per share, compared to a loss of $1.70 per share last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations* was $0.02 per share, compared to $0.21 per share in the prior year.

Revenue By Business



The following tables represent net sales by geographic region and by business, for the three and twelve months of 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three Months Ended Change as Reported Constant

Currency*

Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ % % U.S. Pain Treatments $ 52,926 $ 41,891 $ 11,035 26.3 % Restorative Therapies 27,664 31,739 (4,075 ) (12.8 %) Surgical Solutions 38,218 34,942 3,276 9.4 % Total U.S. net sales 118,808 108,572 10,236 9.4 % International Pain Treatments 6,218 6,367 (149 ) (2.3 %) (6.3 %) Restorative Therapies 4,546 6,490 (1,944 ) (30.0 %) (31.4 %) Surgical Solutions 5,851 4,405 1,446 32.8 % 32.9 % Total International net sales 16,615 17,262 (647 ) (3.7 %) (6.0 %) Total net sales $ 135,423 $ 125,834 $ 9,589 7.6 % 7.3 %







Year Ended Change as Reported Constant

Currency*

Change December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ % % U.S. Pain Treatments $ 197,954 $ 194,830 $ 3,124 1.6 % Restorative Therapies 116,851 134,214 (17,363 ) (12.9 %) Surgical Solutions 135,055 126,207 8,848 7.0 % Total U.S. net sales 449,860 455,251 (5,391 ) (1.2 %) International Pain Treatments 22,847 21,495 1,352 6.3 % 5.3 % Restorative Therapies 20,222 20,420 (198 ) (1.0 %) (0.7 %) Surgical Solutions 19,416 14,951 4,465 29.9 % 30.3 % Total International net sales 62,485 56,866 5,619 9.9 % 9.7 % Total net sales $ 512,345 $ 512,117 $ 228 — % — %





2023 Business Highlights

Bioventus continues to advance its strategic priorities with key achievements in 2023 that included the following:

Driving improved execution and disciplined cost management throughout the year that resulted in a 29.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2023. Revenue performance included double-digit volume growth in Pain Treatments and managing the pricing impact following a Medicare reimbursement methodology change implemented in July 2022.

Simplifying its portfolio, enabling greater focus on execution, and enhancing liquidity through the divestiture of its Wound Business in the second quarter of 2023.

Enhancing its liquidity position and significantly reducing its total net leverage ratio from the end of last year through reducing its debt obligations by $23.2 million and accelerating EBITDA.

Amending its Credit and Guaranty Agreement in early January 2024 with enhanced terms to provide additional covenant flexibility expected through the third quarter 2025.



2024 Financial Guidance

Bioventus introduced its financial guidance for full-year 2024. The Company expects:

Net sales of $520 million to $535 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $89 million to $94 million

Non-GAAP EPS* of $0.12 to $0.20



The Company does not provide U.S. GAAP financial measures, other than net sales, on a forward-looking basis, because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact and timing of acquisition related expenses, accounting fair-value adjustments, and certain other reconciling items without unreasonable efforts. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

BIOVENTUS INC.



Consolidated balance sheets

As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,964 $ 30,186 Accounts receivable, net 122,789 136,295 Inventory 91,333 84,766 Prepaid and other current assets 16,913 18,551 Current assets attributable to discontinued operations — 2,777 Total current assets 267,999 272,575 Property and equipment, net 36,605 27,456 Goodwill 7,462 7,462 Intangible assets, net 482,350 639,851 Operating lease assets 13,353 16,690 Investment and other assets 3,141 2,621 Long-term assets attributable to discontinued operations — 405,994 Total assets $ 810,910 $ 1,372,649 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,038 $ 36,697 Accrued liabilities 119,795 111,570 Current portion of long-term debt 27,848 33,056 Other current liabilities 4,816 3,607 Current liabilities attributable to discontinued operations — 119,087 Total current liabilities 175,497 304,017 Long-term debt, less current portion 366,998 385,010 Deferred income taxes 1,213 2,248 Contingent consideration 18,150 17,431 Other long-term liabilities 27,934 22,810 Long-term liabilities attributable to discontinued operations — 228,911 Total liabilities 589,792 960,427 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 63,267,436 and 62,063,014 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 63 62 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 15,786,737 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 494,254 490,576 Accumulated deficit (321,536 ) (165,306 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 794 (110 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Bioventus Inc. 173,591 325,238 Noncontrolling interest 47,527 86,984 Total stockholders’ equity 221,118 412,222 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 810,910 $ 1,372,649









BIOVENTUS INC.



Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended(1) Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net sales $ 135,423 $ 125,834 $ 512,345 $ 512,117 Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $10,357

and $15,389, $48,503, $45,622 respectively) 49,122 51,645 184,152 181,037 Gross profit 86,301 74,189 328,193 331,080 Selling, general and administrative expense 78,357 77,435 303,879 332,134 Research and development expense 3,262 5,946 13,446 23,854 Restructuring costs (71 ) 4,620 840 6,779 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 290 282 719 1,102 Depreciation and amortization 2,102 1,543 8,842 9,748 Impairment of assets — — 78,615 — Impairment of goodwill — — — 124,697 Loss on disposals 1,196 — 3,577 — Operating income (loss) 1,165 (15,637 ) (81,725 ) (167,234 ) Interest expense, net 10,280 7,389 40,676 12,021 Other (income) expense (709 ) 9,414 (1,290 ) 9,770 Other expense 9,571 16,803 39,386 21,791 Loss before income taxes (8,406 ) (32,440 ) (121,111 ) (189,025 ) Income tax (benefit) expense, net (750 ) 2,975 85 (44,374 ) Net loss from continuing operations (7,656 ) (35,415 ) (121,196 ) (144,651 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (9,458 ) (74,429 ) (68,740 ) Net loss (7,656 ) (44,873 ) (195,625 ) (213,391 ) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - continuing operations 1,560 11,069 24,458 40,732 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - discontinued operations — 1,874 14,937 13,955 Net loss attributable to Bioventus Inc. $ (6,096 ) $ (31,930 ) $ (156,230 ) $ (158,704 ) Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic and Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (1.70 ) Basic and Diluted from discontinued operations — (0.12 ) (0.95 ) (0.89 ) Loss per share of Class A common stock $ (0.10 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (2.49 ) $ (2.59 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock

outstanding: Basic and diluted 63,101,172 61,931,586 62,647,554 61,389,107

(1) The three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 covered the periods beginning October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022, respectively.





BIOVENTUS INC.



Consolidated condensed statements of cash flows

(Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (7,656 ) $ (44,873 ) $ (195,625 ) $ (213,391 ) Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (9,458 ) (74,429 ) (68,740 ) Loss from continuing operations (7,656 ) (35,415 ) (121,196 ) (144,651 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,465 16,942 57,365 55,398 Equity-based compensation 1,775 3,432 2,722 17,585 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 290 282 719 1,102 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — 22 — (6,396 ) Impairments of assets — 10,285 78,615 134,982 Loss on disposals 1,196 — 3,577 — Deferred income taxes 1,163 2,169 (2,377 ) (46,658 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency fluctuations (732 ) (543 ) 665 1,383 Other, net (102 ) 1,538 604 5,578 Changes in working capital 1,975 7,803 (3,181 ) (29,730 ) Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations 10,374 6,515 17,513 (11,407 ) Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations — (1,271 ) (2,169 ) (2,130 ) Net cash from operating activities 10,374 5,244 15,344 (13,537 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of a business (222 ) — 34,675 — Purchase of property and equipment (369 ) (3,403 ) (7,362 ) (10,042 ) Investments and acquisition of distribution rights — — — (1,478 ) Other — — — (75 ) Net cash from investing activities - continuing operations (591 ) (3,403 ) 27,313 (11,595 ) Net cash from investing activities - discontinued operations — — (11,506 ) (104,841 ) Net cash from investing activities (591 ) (3,403 ) 15,807 (116,436 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Class A and B common stock 158 1,083 778 5,822 Tax withholdings on equity-based compensation — — — (3,352 ) Borrowing on revolver — — 64,000 25,000 Payment on revolver — — (49,000 ) (25,000 ) Debt financing costs — — (3,661 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — — — 79,659 Payments on long-term debt — (6,510 ) (38,264 ) (20,038 ) Other, net (172 ) (11 ) (506 ) (15 ) Net cash from financing activities (14 ) (5,438 ) (26,653 ) 62,076 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 368 1,052 629 521 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,137 (2,545 ) 5,127 (67,376 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 26,827 34,382 31,837 99,213 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 36,964 $ 31,837 $ 36,964 $ 31,837





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Revenue Growth

The Company defines the term “organic revenue” as revenue in the stated period excluding the impact from business acquisitions and divestitures. The Company uses the related term “organic revenue growth” or "organic growth" to refer to the financial performance metric of comparing the stated period's organic revenue with the comparable reported revenue of the corresponding period in the prior year. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with GAAP financial measures, allow the Company and its investors to better measure the Company’s performance and evaluate long-term performance trends. Organic revenue growth also facilitates easier comparisons of the Company’s performance with prior and future periods and relative comparisons to its peers. The Company excludes the effect of acquisitions and divestitures because these activities can have a significant impact on the Company's reported results, which the Company believes makes comparisons of long-term performance trends difficult for management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP R&D, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock

We present Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP R&D, Non-GAAP Operating Margin, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Earnings per share of Class A common stock, all non-GAAP financial measures, to supplement our GAAP financial reporting, because we believe these measures are useful indicators of our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, provision of income taxes and interest expense, net, adjusted for the impact of certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include acquisition and related costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of assets, restructuring and succession charges, equity compensation expense, financial restructuring costs, loss on disposal of a business and other items. See the table below for a reconciliation of net loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA principally as a measure of our operating performance and believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to our investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

Our management uses Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Operating Expense, Non-GAAP Operating Margin and Non-GAAP Net Income principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to better understand the long term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Our management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.

We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit, adjusted for the impact of certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization included in the cost of goods sold and acquisition and related costs in the cost of goods sold. We define Non-GAAP Gross Margin as Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by net sales. See the table below for a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Income as operating income, adjusted for the impact of certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization, acquisition and related costs, impairment of goodwill, impairment of assets, restructuring and succession charges, financial restructuring costs, loss on disposal of a business and other items. Non-GAAP Operating Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Operating Income divided by net sales. See the table below for a reconciliation of operating income (loss) and operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin.

We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as operating expenses, adjusted to exclude certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization, acquisition and related costs, impairments of goodwill, impairment of assets, restructuring and succession charges, financial restructuring costs, loss on disposal of a business and other items. See the table below for a reconciliation of operating expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses.

We define Non-GAAP R&D as research and development, adjusted to exclude certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization, acquisition and related costs, restructuring and succession charges, and other items. See the table below for a reconciliation of operating expenses to Non-GAAP R&D.

We define Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations as Net Income from continuing operations, adjusted for the impact of certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization, acquisition and related costs, restructuring and succession charges, impairment of goodwill, impairment of assets, financial restructuring costs, loss on disposal of a business, other items and the tax effect of adjusting items. See the table below for a reconciliation of Net loss from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations.

We define Non-GAAP Earnings per Class A share as Earnings per Class A share, adjusted for the impact of certain cash, non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include depreciation and amortization, acquisition and related costs, restructuring and succession charges, impairment of goodwill, impairment of assets, financial restructuring costs, loss on disposal of a business, other items and the tax effect of adjusting items divided by weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding during the period. See the table below for a reconciliation of loss per Class A share to Non-GAAP Earnings per Class A share.

Net Sales, International Net Sales Growth and Constant Currency Basis

Net Sales, International Net Sales Growth and Constant Currency Basis are non-GAAP measures, which are calculated by translating current and prior year results at the same foreign currency exchange rate. Constant currency can be presented for numerous GAAP measures, but is most commonly used by management to facilitate the comparison sales in foreign currencies to prior periods and analyze net sales performance without the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Prior Period Recast for Discontinued Operations

On February 27, 2023, the Company ceased to control CartiHeal for accounting purposes, and therefore, deconsolidated CartiHeal effective February 27, 2023. CartiHeal was part of the Company’s international reporting segment. The Company treated the deconsolidation of CartiHeal as a discontinued operation. Refer to Note 4. Acquisitions and divestitures and Note 15. Discontinued operations in the Company's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 12, 2024, for further details regarding the deconsolidation of CartiHeal.

The Company's prior period non-GAAP measures presented have been recast for the effect of the discontinued operations accounting.

Limitations of the Usefulness of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures might exclude certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. Additionally, other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures provided in this press release, including in the tables below, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additionally, the Company does not provide U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the impact and timing of acquisitions related expenses, accounting fair-value adjustments and certain other reconciling items without unreasonable efforts. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the Company’s results computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended ($, thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (7,656 ) $ (35,415 ) $ (121,196 ) $ (144,651 ) Interest expense, net 10,280 7,389 40,676 12,021 Income tax (benefit) expense, net (750 ) 2,975 85 (44,374 ) Depreciation and amortization(a) 12,465 16,942 57,365 55,398 Acquisition and related costs(b) 1,647 4,303 5,694 21,731 Restructuring and succession charges(c) 1,420 4,606 2,331 7,453 Equity compensation(d) 1,775 3,432 2,722 17,585 Financial restructuring costs(e) 226 — 7,291 — Impairment of assets(f) — 10,285 78,615 10,285 Impairment of goodwill(g) — — — 124,697 Loss on disposal of a business(h) 222 — 1,539 — Other items(i) 2,389 2,669 13,740 8,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,018 $ 17,186 $ 88,862 $ 68,610

(a) Includes for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, depreciation and amortization of $10,357, $15,389, $48,503 and $45,622 in cost of sales and $2,108, $1,553, $8,862 and $9,776 in operating expenses presented in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

(b) Includes acquisition and integration costs related to completed acquisitions, amortization of inventory step-up associated with acquired entities, loss on disposal of fixed assets related to acquired businesses, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration.

(c) Costs incurred were the result of adopting restructuring plans to reduce headcount, contract termination, reorganize management structure and consolidate certain facilities.

(d) Includes compensation expense resulting from awards granted under our equity-based compensation plans. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes the reversal of equity compensation expenses totaling $3.8 million related to the transition of our executive leadership.

(e) Financial restructuring costs include advisory fees and debt amendment related costs.

(f) Represents a non-cash impairment charge for intangible assets attributable to our Wound Business due its divestiture during the year ended December 31, 2023. Represents asset impairment charges on Trice Medical, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(g) Represents a non-cash impairment charge due to the decline in the Company’s market capitalization.

(h) Represents the loss on the disposal of the Wound Business.

(i) Other items primarily includes charges associated with strategic transactions, such as potential acquisitions or divestitures, projects associated with improving business capabilities/efficiencies and costs attributable to MOTYS. During the 2022 fiscal year, prior to obtaining the results from our Phase 2 trial, we elected to discontinue the development of MOTYS to focus our resources on other priorities, including the integration of our acquisitions and our expanded R&D and product development portfolio we inherited with these acquisitions. We incurred $1.0 million and $4.3 million in costs during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to MOTYS. No further costs are expected related to MOTYS.





Reconciliation of Other Reported GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Gross Profit Operating Expenses(a) R&D Operating

Income Net Loss

Continuing Operations EPS from

Continuing Operations(k) Reported GAAP measure $ 86,301 $ 81,874 $ 3,262 $ 1,165 $ (7,656 ) $ (0.10 ) Reported GAAP margin 63.7 % 0.9 % Depreciation and amortization(b) 10,357 2,102 6 12,465 12,465 0.16 Acquisition and related costs(c) — 1,647 — 1,647 1,647 0.02 Restructuring and succession charges(d) — 1,420 — 1,420 1,420 0.02 Financial restructuring costs(g) — 226 — 226 226 — Loss on disposal of a business(h) — 222 — 222 222 — Other items(i) — 2,500 (111 ) 2,389 2,389 0.03 Tax effect of adjusting items(j) — — — — (4,611 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 96,658 $ 73,757 $ 3,367 $ 19,534 $ 6,102 $ 0.07 Non-GAAP margin 71.4 % 14.4 % Non-GAAP

Gross Margin Non-GAAP Operating

Expenses Non-GAAP

R&D Non-GAAP

Operating

Income Non-GAAP

Net Income Continuing Operations Adjusted

EPS

Continuing

Operations





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Operating Expenses(a) R&D Operating

Loss Net Loss

Continuing Operations EPS from

Continuing Operations(k) Reported GAAP measure $ 74,189 $ 83,880 $ 5,946 $ (15,637 ) $ (35,415 ) $ (0.40 ) Reported GAAP margin 59.0 % (12.4 %) Depreciation and amortization(b) 15,389 1,543 10 16,942 16,942 0.22 Acquisition and related costs(c) — 4,303 — 4,303 4,303 0.06 Restructuring and succession charges(d) — 4,606 — 4,606 4,606 0.06 Impairment of assets(e) — — — — 10,285 0.13 Other items(i) — 876 1,793 2,669 2,669 0.03 Tax effect of adjusting items(j) — — — — (9,635 ) (0.12 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 89,578 $ 72,552 $ 4,143 $ 12,883 $ (6,245 ) $ (0.02 ) Non-GAAP margin 71.2 % 10.2 % Non-GAAP

Gross

Margin Non-GAAP Operating

Expenses Non-GAAP

R&D Non-GAAP

Operating

Income Non-GAAP

Net Loss

Continuing Operations Adjusted

EPS

Continuing

Operations





Year Ended December 31, 2023 Gross Profit Operating Expenses(a) R&D Operating

Loss Net Loss

Continuing Operations EPS from

Continuing Operations(k) Reported GAAP measure $ 328,193 $ 396,472 $ 13,446 $ (81,725 ) $ (121,196 ) $ (1.54 ) Reported GAAP margin 64.1 % (16.0 %) Depreciation and amortization(b) 48,503 8,842 20 57,365 57,365 0.73 Acquisition and related costs(c) — 5,694 — 5,694 5,694 0.07 Restructuring and succession charges(d) — 2,331 — 2,331 2,331 0.03 Impairment of assets(e) — 78,615 — 78,615 78,615 1.00 Financial restructuring costs(g) — 7,291 — 7,291 7,291 0.09 Loss on disposal of a business(h) — 1,539 — 1,539 1,539 0.02 Other items(i) — 8,761 1,175 9,936 9,936 0.13 Tax effect of adjusting items(j) — — — — (36,401 ) (0.51 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 376,696 $ 283,399 $ 12,251 $ 81,046 $ 5,174 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP margin 73.5 % 15.8 % Non-GAAP

Gross

Margin Non-GAAP Operating

Expenses Non-GAAP

R&D Non-GAAP

Operating

Income Non-GAAP

Net Income Continuing Operations Adjusted

EPS

Continuing

Operations





Year Ended December 31, 2022 Gross Profit Operating Expenses(a) R&D Operating

Loss Net Loss

Continuing Operations EPS from

Continuing Operations(k) Reported GAAP measure $ 331,080 $ 474,460 $ 23,854 $ (167,234 ) $ (144,651 ) $ (1.70 ) Reported GAAP margin 64.6 % (32.7 %) Depreciation and amortization(b) 45,622 9,748 28 55,398 55,398 0.72 Acquisition and related costs(c) 5,607 16,124 — 21,731 21,731 0.28 Restructuring and succession charges(d) — 7,453 — 7,453 7,453 0.10 Impairment of assets(e) — — — — 10,285 0.13 Impairment of goodwill(f) — 124,697 — 124,697 124,697 1.61 Other items(i) — 4,130 4,335 8,465 8,465 0.11 Tax effect of adjusting items(j) — — — — (66,540 ) (1.04 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 382,309 $ 312,308 $ 19,491 $ 50,510 $ 16,838 $ 0.21 Non-GAAP margin 74.7 % 9.9 % Non-GAAP

Gross

Margin Non-GAAP Operating

Expenses Non-GAAP

R&D Non-GAAP

Operating

Income Non-GAAP

Net Income Continuing Operations Adjusted

EPS

Continuing

Operations

(a) The "Reported GAAP Measure" under the "Operating Expenses" column is a sum of all GAAP operating expense line items, excluding research and development.

(b) Includes for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, depreciation and amortization of $10,357, $15,389, $48,503 and $45,622 in cost of sales and $2,108, $1,553, $8,862 and $9,776 in operating expenses presented in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss.

(c) Includes acquisition and integration costs related to completed acquisitions, amortization of inventory step-up associated with acquired entities, loss on disposal of fixed assets related to acquired businesses and changes in fair value of contingent consideration.

(d) Costs incurred were the result of adopting restructuring plans to reduce headcount, contract termination, reorganize management structure and to consolidate certain facilities.

(e) Represents a non-cash impairment charge for intangible assets attributable to our Wound Business due to our decision to divest the business in 2023. Represents asset impairment charges on Trice Medical, Inc. in 2022.

(f) Represents a non-cash impairment charge due to the decline in the Company’s market capitalization.

(g) Financial restructuring costs include advisory fees and debt amendment related costs.

(h) Represents the loss on disposal of the Wound Business.

(i) Other items primarily includes charges associated with strategic transactions, such as potential acquisitions or divestitures, projects associated with improving business capabilities/efficiencies and costs attributable to MOTYS. During the 2022 fiscal year, prior to obtaining the results from our Phase 2 trial, we elected to discontinue the development of MOTYS to focus our resources on other priorities, including the integration of our acquisitions and our expanded R&D and product development portfolio we inherited with these acquisitions. We incurred $1.0 million and $4.3 million in costs during the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to MOTYS. No further costs are expected related to MOTYS.

(j) Includes $15.3 million of tax impact related to the impairment of assets and an estimated tax impact of the remaining adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income, calculated by applying a rate of 25.1% to those adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Includes $40.9 million of tax impact related to the impairment of assets and goodwill, and an estimated tax impact of the remaining adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income, calculated by applying a rate of 24.8% to those adjustments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

(k) Adjustments are pro-rated to exclude the weighted average non-controlling interest ownership of 20.0% and 20.3%, respectively, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.



