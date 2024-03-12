Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED METALS CORP. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce its upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”), a top-tier public market in the United States. As of today, Fireweed's common shares are actively trading on OTCQX under the trading symbol "FWEDF." This significant step underscores the Company's commitment to accessibility for U.S. investors, aligning with the high standards set by OTCQX.



CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “Fireweed’s transition from OTCQB to OTCQX affirms the quality of our Company and projects. By being on the OTCQX platform, we've broadened accessibility to Fireweed shares, catering to a wider spectrum of investors. This is poised to enhance our shareholder base both in the U.S. and globally, amplifying our overall liquidity.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G): Fireweed is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy balance sheet, and has three projects located in Canada:

Macpass Project (Zinc-Lead- Silver): Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass (“Macpass”) Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of Earth’s largest undeveloped resources of zinc**, a Critical Mineral. The Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North, Tom South, and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The Project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.

Fireweed owns 100% interest in the 38 km Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macpass Project. Recently announced Mineral Resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO ) make it the world’s largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten**. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China**. Gayna Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gallium-Germanium): Fireweed owns 100% of the 129 km2 Gayna Project located 180 km north of the Macpass Project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling. A re-evaluation of the geology supported by recent ground gravity geophysics results, soil surveys, and high-grade rock samples, indicate drill targets with potential for high-grade Kipushi-style massive sulphide mineralization.



Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Fireweed’s CEO, Brandon Macdonald, P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43‑101.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQX: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQX Best Market and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: M0G) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company’s website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedarplus.com

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking” statements and information (“forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential of the Company’s projects, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward‐looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

