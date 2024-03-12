Southern California Clinic uses MedMatrix AI Market Expander to Launch Opening of New Clinic Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the “Company” or “MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) today announced that Dermatology Institute & Skin Care Center (DISCC) is using MedMatrix AI Market Expander, a product in which MedBright has a significant investment, to evaluate opening additional DISCC clinic locations in the Southern California region.



The AI Market Expander tool assesses the potential demand in any given geographic market with data such as patient demographics, competition, facility costs, payor mix, and several other key factors. AI Market Expander simulates facility moves or expansion of additional clinics to predict an optimal location, size and scale of a new clinic.

“Using MedMatrix to evaluate new clinic locations has been invaluable for DISCC,” said Paul Yamauchi, MD, PhD. “By rapidly simulating multiple location options, we have honed in on the desirable locations for an additional clinic, saving us months of time and increasing our confidence in moving to a high revenue generating location that meets our patient needs.”

DISCC is expected to continue using the MedMatrix Reporter and Market Expander as they research facility options before finalizing their next clinic location.

“We are pleased that the MedMatrix Market Expander has proved to be valuable so early into our partnership with DISCC,” said Trevor Vieweg, CEO of MedBright. “We look forward to continuing to support DISCC with this facility move, as well as leveraging the full MedMatrix product suite to improve DISCC’s operations in all of their clinic locations.”

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.



MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright prides themselves on unparalleled access to opportunities, as well as structuring unique and advantageous investments. MedBright's mission is to construct a portfolio of synergistic investments to generate superior returns for shareholders. MedBright will focus on significant near-term and midterm high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining commitment to governance.

