FTI Consulting Names Jiva Jagtap as Global Leader of Private Equity

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jiva J. Jagtap as Global Leader of the firm’s Private Equity service offering.



Mr. Jagtap, who is based in Denver, has more than 25 years of experience advising private equity groups and their portfolio companies, as well as public companies. With a proven track record as an executive and board member, Mr. Jagtap combines operational, consulting and C-suite leadership experience to help clients successfully navigate due diligence and achieve post-transaction value creation.

In his role as Global Leader of the Private Equity service offering at FTI Consulting, he will lead a diversified cross-segment team of professionals across the firm’s global network who support private equity clients throughout the transaction lifecycle, from ideation, validation and assessment through transaction execution, value creation and eventual exit.

“Private equity is an extremely competitive sector, so firms look for deep expertise when determining which partners to work with,” said Carlyn Taylor, Chief Growth Officer and Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Jiva, along with many of our experts, have sat in management seats, occupying key roles at companies across various industries. They know the challenges our clients are facing because they have lived them. I look forward to seeing Jiva and our broader team of private equity experts tap into their unique backgrounds and perspectives to help our clients create tangible value.”

FTI Consulting’s private equity experts combine deep industry and capability knowledge to execute and deliver value quickly and collaboratively for private capital firms and their portfolio companies, drawing on expertise across the entire firm to help clients generate value, increase return on investment and mitigate risk. FTI Consulting is a trusted advisor to all 10 of the top 10 firms on the Private Equity International 300 list and serves over 300 private equity firms globally.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Jagtap said, “Our private equity clients look to us for value creation and impact, not just recommendations and thoughts. Every person on our team understands what’s at stake for our clients and knows that their success is paramount to us. When firms choose FTI Consulting, we are trusted partners through the entire investment lifecycle.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,900 employees located in 31 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

