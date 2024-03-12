Legal Nurse Consultant Denise Clark to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ENGLEWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Clark is a long-time nurse with a mission: to help attorneys and plaintiffs win their cases, and to help spread the word that this specialty she considers her second career exists.

Denise was always a skilled RN interested in expanding her knowledge base, in fact she has a Board Certification in Emergency Nursing, a clinical area she worked in for about 35 years. Few nurses have the initiative to undergo additional training and sit for an exam to attain that honor. Denise then went on to explore a new career, one that would utilize her clinical instincts and ability to explain things to patients in terms they could grasp. It was also a career that had more flexibility in scheduling (no more holidays or 12-hour shifts). Denise is now an independent Legal Nurse Consultant with full certification and pride.

Just what does that mean? It means she is a nurse who gives attorneys involved in medical cases (e.g., malpractice, personal injury, product liability) a competitive edge—helping them analyze electronic medial records, develop reports and discovery questions, and prepare briefs or depositions.

“As an ER nurse there were many times I had to explain things to a patient. The doctors didn’t have time or used complicated terms. This is similar. We collaborate with attorneys to educate them and their clients on the nursing aspect of what happened to the patient. It helps jurors understand once the case goes to court. This is also lifesaving work.”

All those years in the Emergency Department helped Denise realize that no two cases are ever the same, even people with the same symptoms or diagnosis are after all, two different people, with distinct needs and desires that have to be taken into account. She was so good with people that they would often remember her even 5 or 10 years after the emergency situation during which they met.

This is why Denise is so adept at her work now because she truly cares about people. She consults with attorneys behind the scenes, or with an expert witness who will be testifying. She can tell them just what they need to know to for discovery in court and it helps them win cases. She cannot give legal advice, Denise emphasizes, but will screen medical records, look for any deviations from the standard of care, and use her well-honed critical thinking skills and evidence-based practice knowledge to form a report or summary that the legal professionals use.

During her show, Denise will help people understand the Legal Nurse Consulting profession and its value and how to get into that field. She will also explain what differentiates this new phase of her nursing career from in-hospital practice and relate some highlights of working in busy Emergency Departments that had as many as 80 beds.

“Being an independent contractor is very exciting” she says.

