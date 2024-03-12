Women’s Entrepreneurship Support Programme launched in Moldova

On 7 March, a new ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Support Programme’ was launched in Moldova, implemented by the Moldovan Entrepreneurship Development Organisation (ODA). The initiative is co-funded by the European Union and the Government of Moldova.

The programme aims to provide financial and non-financial support for the development of female entrepreneurship by increasing the number of women entrepreneurs and improving the economic performance of micro, small and medium enterprises run by women.

The programme will address future entrepreneurs and active entrepreneurs and offer staged support depending on the stage at which the business is. Start-ups and growing companies will be able to receive non-refundable financial support.

The programme will also offer access to “e-commerce package” and technical assistance to support entrepreneurs. Within this measure will be organised training sessions, consulting, coaching or mentoring for beginning entrepreneurs and growing and developing entrepreneurs.

The programme also aims to promote women entrepreneurship through media campaigns, events and conferences, etc.

With a total budget of 30 million MDL, the programme will last three years after which the monitoring period of 24 months will follow, with the possibility of being extended based on additional financial means available.

The programme will be open to both individuals and companies.

The programme follows on from the successful EU-funded “Women in Business” programme in Moldova (2016-2022), which financed 762 women-led businesses with total investments of 114.4 million MDL.

