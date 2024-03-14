Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The post-harvest treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Post-Harvest Treatment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the post-harvest treatment market size is predicted to reach $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the post-harvest treatment market is due to an increase in awareness of post-harvest treatments. North America region is expected to hold the largest post-harvest treatment market share. Major players in the post-harvest treatment market include DowDuPont Inc., Bayer AG, Syngenta Group, Isolcell S.p.A., Agricoat natureseal Ltd., Valmont Industries Inc., Food Freshly Pvt Ltd..

Post-Harvest Treatment Market Segments

• By Type: Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Fungicides, Cleaners, Sanitizers, Sprout Inhibitors

• By Application: Fruits, Vegetables

• By Geography: The global post-harvest treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The post-harvest treatment refers to a variety of products that are treated before storage to reduce spoilage and improve appearance and marketability. Post-harvesting treatment mainly focuses on the treatment methods for fresh fruits and vegetables through crop treatments such as degrading, curing, wax coating, and application of growth regulators. These treatments are also effective in reducing cooling damage in refrigerated storage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Characteristics

3. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Post-Harvest Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Post-Harvest Treatment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

