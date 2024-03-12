Plastic Credit Market Size & Trends-Global Forecasts to 2029

Ecoex, rePurpose Global, PCX, Empower, TONTOTON, Waste4Change, Ampliphi, GemCorp, Verra, and OceanWorks, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global plastic credit market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global plastic credit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The global plastic credit market is being driven by consumers' and organizations' rising concerns about sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Corporate Adoption : The global plastic credit market is witnessing a growing trend of corporate adoption as companies strive to meet sustainability goals and demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility. Corporations are actively engaging in plastic credit initiatives to offset their plastic footprint, contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy

: The global plastic credit market is witnessing a growing trend of corporate adoption as companies strive to meet sustainability goals and demonstrate their commitment to environmental responsibility. Corporations are actively engaging in plastic credit initiatives to offset their plastic footprint, contributing to a more sustainable and circular economy Innovative Plastic Credit Platforms : There is a surge in the development of innovative plastic credit platforms that leverage advanced technologies such as blockchain and digital platforms. These platforms facilitate transparent and traceable transactions, providing a robust infrastructure for the plastic credit market. The integration of technology enhances efficiency in credit generation, tracking, and trading processes

: There is a surge in the development of innovative plastic credit platforms that leverage advanced technologies such as blockchain and digital platforms. These platforms facilitate transparent and traceable transactions, providing a robust infrastructure for the plastic credit market. The integration of technology enhances efficiency in credit generation, tracking, and trading processes Collaborative Initiatives and Partnerships: The plastic credit market is characterized by an increasing number of collaborative initiatives and partnerships among stakeholders across the value chain. Governments, businesses, NGOs, and waste management entities are joining forces to create comprehensive plastic credit programs. Collaborative efforts aim to address plastic pollution collectively and foster a more coordinated approach to plastic waste management





Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the packaging segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global plastic credit market from 2024 to 2029

As per the credit type outlook, the recycling credits segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global plastic credit market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

By Credit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Recycling Credits

Collection Credits

Upcycling Credits

Circular Economy Credits

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics

Construction





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





