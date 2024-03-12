Pico Announces Next-Gen Trading Insights with Corvil Analytics and Redline Software Integration

Seamless integration provides precision timestamping and advanced analytics

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the integration of Redline InRush and Execution Gateway with the Corvil Analytics platform.



The integration of Corvil and Redline equips trade operations teams with realtime analytics on market data consumption via Redline InRush and order execution through Execution Gateway. This assures the health and performance of these critical systems, raises alerts on degradation, and provides application teams with precise analytics for optimization. The integration with Execution Gateway further enables streaming into Corvil Intelligence Hub for our full suite of trade analytics, cross-correlating essential trading success metrics with visibility into infrastructure and counterparties, and uses advanced machine learning to detect anomalies in both.

Redline is widely known for its award-winning high-performance software solutions and common APIs across 180+ global venues, serving a marquee client roster that includes global banks, quantitative hedge funds, electronic trading firms, ETF market makers and exchanges. Corvil Analytics, also a recognized market leader, was designed to enhance the performance of ultra-low latency systems such as Redline InRush and Execution Gateway. Corvil Analytics is uniquely equipped to handle both the scale and precision requirements of these systems, to capture and analyze data at 100Gbps network speeds and timestamp with the nanosecond precision required to quantify the latency of solutions like Redline InRush and Execution Gateway.

Following the acquisition of Redline, Pico invested in integrating Redline InRush and Execution Gateway with Corvil Analytics and used this as the foundation of the Pico Performance Lab, a high-performance test lab allowing replication of real-world trading environments. The integration leverages a rearchitected Corvil AppAgent, a solution for equipping software applications with precision timestamps and seamless integration with Corvil Analytics, now optimized for a reduced footprint and scalable to high-volume market data workloads. Redline and Corvil support trading platforms and liquidity centers globally and continuously add support for additional platforms, delivering value across the electronic trading spectrum.

“By integrating Corvil and Redline, quant traders, market-makers and other high-performance traders can ensure their systems are operating as expected and detect and fix problems fast if they are not,” said Matt Davey, Managing Director, Product Management at Pico. “Corvil eliminates blind spots in network and application visibility, providing operations and development teams with a complete view from incoming market data through Redline and out to market. Corvil’s forensic record of every market data tick and every order enables drilling down into anomalies, identifying exactly which operation on which software thread was impacted and providing the full context for root-cause analysis. Such analysis enables our customers to identify and eliminate bottlenecks in a fraction of the time it would otherwise take.”

Pico's Development and Sales Engineering teams use Corvil AppAgent and Analytics to baseline and optimize the performance of Redline solutions and to right-size and tune client deployments.

Pico is now making these innovative solutions available to its clients, offering:

Realtime assurance of the performance of feed handling and order execution, ensuring competitive trading.

Combination of network and AppAgent instrumentation to get a full hop-by-hop view of latency from tick-to-order, pinpointing the root cause of performance problems, such as slow inbound market data, misconfigured system resources, or poor load-balancing of application threads.

Detailed visibility of Redline InRush performance using internal performance statistics streamed to Corvil.



By integrating Corvil AppAgent into their applications, clients can gain essential insight into their deployments of Redline InRush and Execution Gateway and optimize their use of these solutions.

