Katia Chaban of ReThinkit Strategies to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 25 years building a successful career managing teams globally in large Information Technology (IT) environments, and earning credentials in Sustainability, Katia Chaban is perfectly positioned to change the way businesses think. With her IT background, a Master's in Science and Technology, and a Doctorate in Business and Innovation, she is excited to help IT rethink how it engages with supply chains, rethink how they build and consume services, and rethink the challenges of product lifecycle.

"When you consider that humans are depleting Earth's resources so quickly and creating so much waste, that by 2030 we're going to need two planets to continue live, the message comes home. What we're doing today impacts our future. ReThink Strategies’ objective is to help shape our future so we can sustainably live on this one planet."

“The idea for my doctoral work began when I was buying running shoes. The store owner said, 'If you can fix the returns process, that would be monumental. You have no idea the amount of junk and garbage we have to deal with when customers return products.”

"So I began looking at the data and was stunned—in 2020, there was an estimated value of $428 billion in returned products in the United States alone, causing 6 billion pounds of waste. I could not believe this fundamental business process for consumer goods companies was not being more strategically managed. And if we aren’t strategically managing this aspect of our environmental impact, what else are we not strategically managing?”

"Today's economy is linear, which means we make stuff from what we take from the Earth and we create waste as we make that stuff. Then we create emissions when we ship stuff, and when we're done with the stuff, its wasted and we pile it somewhere. In a circular economy, we ask questions focused on cycles such as, 'How do we take that stuff and keep it in use for as long as possible? How can we rethink design methodologies and the materials we're using? Can we rethink disposal methodologies, and what technologies can we use to track materials better to make better decisions?'"

Consumers also have to start rethinking, and behaviors must change—which is one of the greatest challenges. "All I can do is educate consumers concerning the impact of their actions and hope they are open to change," Katia explains.

Upon completing her Doctorate, Katia knew that whatever she did next had to be done with more purpose. She also felt slightly responsible. "I spent my life in an industry that is predicted to cause 20.5% of global emissions by 2025."

The word sustainability is very broad. Too many people immediately imagine tree-hugger. To add to this confusion, sustainability has different meanings to various industries and businesses. For Katia, addressing sustainability in IT is incredibly exciting because it's invisible. "We don't see data as it busily consumes energy, creating emissions every time we hit enter. We also need this data and technology to innovate and communicate, and all this data requires energy, so it's essential we do it in a sustainable way."

If they aren’t already, businesses will start feeling pressure to report on these ESG activities (especially those that are SEC-based) . All businesses working or selling in the EU will have to adapt, and of course, if their consumers start to make sustainability important to their buying decisions, that will help create change. These companies have to begin rethinking now. ReThinkIt Strategies is ready to help guide them today for a sustainable tomorrow.

For more information about Katia Chaban and ReThinkit Strategies, please visit https://www.rethinkitstrategies.com/