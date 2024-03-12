Wolf Popper LLP Reminds Class Members of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Lyft, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Filed by Wolf Popper LLP

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP reminds investors that they have until May 6, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action complaint it filed on behalf of purchasers of Lyft, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: LYFT) on February 13, 2024 between 4:05 p.m. and 4:51 p.m. Unlike other firms that have only issued press releases reporting on the filing of the complaint and the lead plaintiff deadline, Wolf Popper extensively researched, drafted and filed the class action complaint pending in the Northern District of California.



After the market closed on February 13, 2024, Lyft announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. Lyft’s press release reported that Lyft anticipated an “[a]djusted EBITDA margin expansion … of approximately 500 basis points year-over-year,” when in fact Lyft only anticipated a 50 basis point expansion. Lyft common shares traded at inflated prices in the aftermarket on February 13, 2024 until the misstatement was corrected. The complaint alleges violations of §10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

Investors who purchased Lyft common stock on February 13, 2024 between 4:05 p.m. and 4:51 p.m. and would like to obtain information on the lawsuit or to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robert C. Finkel at (212) 451-9620, or rfinkel@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. Wolf Popper’s reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by courts that have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. For more information about Wolf Popper, please visit the Firm’s website at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee a Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP

Robert C. Finkel

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Tel.: (212) 451-9620

Email: rfinkel@wolfpopper.com