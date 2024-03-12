OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pason Systems Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI; OTCQX: PSYTF), a leading energy services and technology company with fully integrated drilling data solutions and engineered controls for the completions industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pason Systems Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Pason Systems Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PSYTF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Securities Law USA acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Pason Systems Inc.

Pason Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Its solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Wellhead Systems Inc. (“IWS”), it also provides engineered controls, data acquisition, and software to automate workflows and processes for oil and gas well completions operations, improving wellsite safety and efficiency. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. (“ETB”), it also provides products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB’s solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects.The company operates in three geographic segments: Canada, the United States, and International (Latin America, Offshore, the Eastern Hemisphere, and the Middle East).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com