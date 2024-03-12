Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,875 in the last 365 days.

Fight Colorectal Cancer Unites Over 200 Advocates in Washington, D.C. for the 18th Annual Call-on Congress Event

The Nation's Leading Colorectal Cancer Advocacy Organization Amplifies Voices of Colorectal Cancer Survivors, Caregivers, and Loved Ones to Drive Policy Change.

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful display of unity, Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is hosting the 18th Annual Call-on Congress event, bringing together over 200 colorectal cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones. This landmark advocacy initiative aims to elevate personal stories and press for increased funding and support to combat colorectal cancer (CRC)

Colorectal cancer, encompassing colon and rectal cancers, stands as the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women combined in the United States. Despite traditionally affecting an older demographic, there has been an alarming rise in CRC incidence among individuals under the age of 50 over the last decade. A 2021 JAMA study projects that by 2030, colorectal cancer will claim the lives of those aged 20-49, becoming the leading cause of cancer deaths in this age group. 

Advocates participating in the Call-on Congress event will engage with members of Congress, sharing their personal experiences with colorectal cancer and championing critical initiatives, including: 

"We are thrilled to host our largest Call-on Congress event to date. Hundreds of survivors, caregivers, and loved ones from across the country will courageously share their stories, urging policymakers to prioritize funding for the second leading cause of cancer death in our country," said Anjee Davis, Fight CRC President.  

Call-on Congress 2024 is sponsored by Exact Sciences, Fujifilm, and Merck.  

Attachments 


Elizabeth Jordan
Fight Colorectal Cancer
636.544.7113
elizabeth@fightcrc.org

You just read:

Fight Colorectal Cancer Unites Over 200 Advocates in Washington, D.C. for the 18th Annual Call-on Congress Event

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more