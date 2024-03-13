Produce Packaging Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The produce packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $45.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the produce packaging market size is predicted to reach $45.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the produce packaging market is due to rising consumer preference for organic fresh produce. North America region is expected to hold the largest produce packaging market share. Major players in the produce packaging market include Amcor PLC, Bemis Company Inc., Berry Global Inc., International Paper Inc., Mondi Group PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group.

Produce Packaging Market Segments
• By Packaging Type: Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Other Packaging Types
• By Application: Food Grains, Vegetables, Fruits
• By End User: Growers or Shippers, Re-packers, Retail Stores
• By Geography: The global produce packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Produce packaging refers to a type of packaging process that protects food from damage caused by impacts, insects, microorganisms, moisture, and odors. Produce packaging is a valuable and necessary tool that enables farmers and makers to deliver food in the simplest, most convenient, and least expensive way possible.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Produce Packaging Market Characteristics
3. Produce Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Produce Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Produce Packaging Market Size And Growth
……
27. Produce Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Produce Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

