Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Forecast 2024-2033 –Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $541.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the preventive healthcare technologies and services market size is predicted to reach $541.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.

The growth in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market is due to an increase in the older population pool. North America region is expected to hold the largest preventive healthcare technologies and services market share. Major players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market include McKesson Corporation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC, TELUS Health Inc..

Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Segments

1. By Type: Early Detection and Screening Technologies, Vaccines, Chronic Disease Management Technologies, Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors

2. By Application: Hospitals, Clinics

3. By Geography: The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Preventive healthcare technologies include screenings, check-ups, and patient counselling to identify and prevent health problems. Preventive healthcare technology devices are more commonly used to measure daily lives health patterns such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. The preventive healthcare technologies and services are used to take measures and identify future illnesses and treatment by the healthcare providers.

