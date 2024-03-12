Favorable Results From Dermacyte® Matrix Research Study Published in March Issue of Journal of Wound Care

Merakris Therapeutics to present poster at CAMPs Wound Care Summit in Miami, Florida

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent multicenter study has demonstrated encouraging effectiveness and safety of Merakris Therapeutics’ Dermacyte® Amniotic Wound Care Matrix in treating hard-to-heal diabetic and venous leg ulcers (VLUs). Wounds with an average size of 20 cm2 showed a significant reduction in volume after a single application and a 50% reduction in wound size was observed after approximately two applications of Dermacyte Matrix, the study reported.



The study, a real-world, multicenter, retrospective clinical study, analyzed 18 hard-to-heal wounds in 11 patients who received Dermacyte Matrix between August 2022 and August 2023. Thirteen of the wounds were diabetic ulcers and five were chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)-related VLUs. All the patients in the study had failed to respond favorably to prior standard of care wound treatment.

The results suggest that Dermacyte Matrix – a human amniotic membrane allograft that protects soft tissue and wounds from the external environment – may improve treatment outcomes for diabetic and venous leg ulcers and help reduce a major healthcare and economic burden on society.

The findings from this multicenter clinical study have been published in the March addition of the peer reviewed Journal of Wound Care (JWC). Merakris also will present a poster at the JWC- sponsored CAMPs (Cellular Acellular and Matrix-Like Products) Wound Care Summit in Miami, Florida, March 13-14.

“We are delighted to share the results of this study, which provides positive evidence of Dermacyte Matrix use in addressing hard-to-treat wounds that were not resolved through standard-of-care wound treatment,” said Merakris CEO Chris Broderick. “A growing body of evidence indicates that amnionic membranes like Dermacyte Matrix offer a better option for protecting serious wounds that have not responded well to other treatments.”

Overall, treatment with Dermacyte Matrix resulted in significantly decreased wound size over time. “Together, these findings suggest that placental biologics, including amniotic membranes, drive wounds through the productive phases of wound healing and can ultimately reduce wound duration and potentially scarring,” the study reported. “A likely indirect effect of these is the salvage of limbs that may otherwise face amputation as a last resort intervention.”

The research was supported, in part, by Merakris.

About Merakris

Research Triangle Park-headquartered Merakris Therapeutics, founded in 2016, is at the forefront of scientific advancement in regenerative medicine. Dedicated to championing a precision medicine approach to wound care, the company seeks to improve global patient care and outcomes with cell-free regenerative therapies.

In addition to Dermacyte® Matrix, its products include:

Dermacyte® Amniotic Wound Care Liquid, a cell-free amniotic injection developed under Merakris’ Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance that is being evaluated for the treatment of non-healing venous stasis ulcers.

Opticyte® Matrix, which provides an ophthalmic barrier to the corneal surface of the eye for use with various ocular procedures.

Opticyte® Serum Tears, which can be used for the treatment of dry eye and corneal epithelial (outer layer) defects, and as an adjunct therapy to support optimization of the ocular surface before and after various clinical and surgical procedures.



Merakris Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates regarding the marketing and other potential of Merakris’ products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such product. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Although Merakris’ management believes that any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Merakris, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, unexpected regulatory actions or delays, or government regulation generally, that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product, the fact that product may not be commercially successful, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including future clinical data and analysis of existing clinical data relating to the product, including post marketing, unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, competition in general, risks associated with intellectual property and any related future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, and volatile economic and market conditions may have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and advisors and on the global economy as a whole.

