Design Therapeutics to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Comprehensive Portfolio Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a comprehensive portfolio update.

The event will be webcast live under the “Events” section of the Investors page of www.designtx.com and can also be accessed here. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Design website for 30 days.

Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event here.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. In addition to its lead GeneTAC™ small molecule, DT-216, in development for patients with Friedreich ataxia, the company is advancing programs in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type-1. Discovery efforts for multiple other serious genetic disorders are also underway. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

