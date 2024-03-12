CacheFly and StreamGuys Revolutionize Streaming: <1s Ultra-Low Latency Video Delivery Across All Devices

CacheFly and StreamGuys Unveil Groundbreaking Ultra-Low Latency Video Delivery Technology Advancement

Chicago, IL, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CacheFly, a global leader in content delivery network (CDN) services, in strategic partnership with StreamGuys, a trailblazer in media delivery solutions, announces a transformative breakthrough in streaming technology.

Experience the future of streaming with unrivaled speed and efficiency across all browser platforms, making high-quality, ultra-low latency streaming experiences universally accessible on PC, Linux, Mac, Android, iPad, and iPhone. This new advancement simplifies streaming processes globally for broadcasters and content providers by eliminating the need for dedicated mobile applications.

Key Takeaways:

Synced Streaming Across All Devices:

Innovative ultra-low latency video distribution from CacheFly removes the need for specialized mobile apps. Users enjoy synchronized and flawless streaming in less than a second, regardless of device — PC, Linux, Mac, Android, iPad, or iPhone.



No more juggling different apps to distribute content to iOS devices. With its integrated technology, CacheFly guarantees a consistent experience on all platforms where customers watch videos worldwide.

Under 1-Second Global Live Events:

The browser-based video delivery provided with CacheFly’s global CDN is ideal for live streaming. Whether it’s a global event, sports match, or breaking news, viewers experience real-time action without delay or compromising quality.



With the capacity to handle over 1 million concurrent viewers simultaneously, CacheFly sets a new standard for scalability and throughput in the CDN industry and for media, entertainment, eLearning, gaming, gambling, and streaming companies.



Company Officer Quotes:

Eduardo Martinez, VP of Technology at StreamGuys , emphasizes the impact of this technological leap. "iOS17's support for MMS opens a new chapter for ultra-low latency streaming, filling a previously unbridged gap for iOS users. Our collaborative solution with CacheFly significantly lowers entry barriers, promoting broader adoption of ultra-low latency video and audio streaming globally."

, emphasizes the impact of this technological leap. Drazen Dodig, CEO of CacheFly, states, "Achieving this level of integration marks a pivotal moment in our mission to ensure universal access to superior streaming experiences.

states, Matt Levine, CTO & Founder of CacheFly , “ This development is a testament to our relentless pursuit of leading-edge streaming technologies and our commitment to enhancing our industry leading service offerings for our customers and partners."

Edward Fitzgerald, VP of Sales at CacheFly, assures current customers that embracing this innovation will be seamless, highlighting the readiness of the technical team to demonstrate the new capabilities and facilitate integration without requiring any system changes.



Discover more about this exciting development in the announcement, CacheFly and StreamGuys Revolutionize Streaming





About CacheFly

CacheFly is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services, specializing in ensuring fast, reliable, and secure delivery of digital content worldwide. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions, CacheFly has continued to set industry standards in performance and innovation since initially commercial Anycast in 2004.

About StreamGuys

StreamGuys is an industry-leading service provider of live and on-demand streaming, podcasting delivery, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) toolsets for enterprise-level broadcast media organizations. StreamGuys supports many of the world’s largest Podcasts, global TV and radio broadcasters, video and audio production companies, houses of worship, retail and hospitality businesses, government organizations, medical and healthcare services, and live venues for sports and entertainment.

