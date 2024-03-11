From Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Asian Development bank (ABD), I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your vision for the development of Azerbaijan is forward looking. This year, ABD commemorates its 25th year of partnership with your country and we look forward to continuing this strategic partnership under your leadership.

Since my last letter to you in December 2023 congratulating Azerbaijan for being selected as the host and Presidency of COP29, I have been informed of the commendable actions undertaken by your government to ensure a successful and memorable COP29, including more recently the singing of the Global methane Pledge. I look forward to seeing you in November.

I wish you success over this Presidential team and offer my commitment to ABD supporting the development and green growth of Azerbaijan.

Please accept my assurance of our highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Masatsugu Asakawa

President of the Asian Development Bank