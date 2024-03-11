From Koïchiro Matsuura, Former Director-General of UNESCO

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Congratulations to you on winning the presidential election for your fifth term. I would like to pay special tribute to you for the significant progress made in many areas over the last twenty years under your strong leadership. You have immensely raised the international status of Azerbaijan and have made large scale economic progress in your country, significantly improving the living standards of the Azerbaijan people.

I remember our first meeting in April 2000 when I was invited to Azerbaijan by the then-President, Mr. Heydar Aliyev. I was really impressed by your honest conversation. Therefore, I was very happy to learn that you had won the presidential election in 2003.

Congratulations to you once again! I am convinced you will continue the strong leadership in order to raise further the international status of Azerbaijan and to make further strong economic progress.

Koïchiro Matsuura

Former Director-General of UNESCO