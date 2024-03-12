[Macao-Hengqin “1+4” MICE Synergy] International MICE Authority UFI Highly Recognised Macao’s MICE Capacities

MACAU, March 12 - The two-day 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference was held in Macao from 7 to 8 March. Immediately after the conclusion of the event, the senior management team of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) held a work exchange with the representatives from Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Macao MICE industry, expressing their high recognition on Macao’s MICE co-ordination capacities and facilities.

According to UFI Managing Director/CEO Kai Hattendorf, the UFI Asia Pacific Conference held in Macao has achieved ideal results. In this year, two professional trainings will also be launched in the city, laying the foundation for UFI to further establish Macao as its global training hub. Hence, MICE talents from other regions will come to Macao for MICE professional trainings in the future.

IPIM is also informed of the favourable feedbacks from local MICE industry players that have participated the Conference, such as the interaction with target customers and the co-operation intentions from potential partners. Further follow-up and co-ordination work will be carried out later.

In addition, in the first half of 2024, a number of international conventions and exhibitions will be held in Macao. At the same time, the “MICE Bidding and Support Team” will strive to secure more international MICE events to be held in the city, including two international MICE events successfully bid in co-operation with the local MICE industry, to be held in Macao in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Highly Recognised MICE Hardware and Software Capacities Attract International Events to Macao to Boost the “1+4” Industries’ Development

The two-day Conference brought together over 300 MICE industry leaders from mainland China, Europe and ASEAN countries, as well as Hong Kong and Macao, to discuss hot topics in the industry and exchange business opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. During the event, international exhibitors visited local communities and gained an immersive experience through a number of cultural and sports activities with local characteristics. Such incentives not only promoted the unique multicultural charm of Macao, but also boosted the community economy.

Recognised as the “Best Convention City in Asia”, Macao has world-class resources for organising exhibitions and conferences. UFI, an international MICE association with a history of nearly a century, has chosen Macao to hold its Asia Pacific Conference, reflecting its recognition of the business environment and the MICE hardware and software facilities and services in Macao.

Hosting more international MICE activities in Macao can bring leading international MICE participants the city, and improve Macao’s image as an international MICE city. Driven by the “Industry + MICE” pattern, it will also contribute to Macao’s “1+4” industries’ development for the appropriately diversified economy, and bring new impetus and opportunities for the synergistic development with Hengqin.

Launching International MICE Activities and Trainings to Enhance the Construction of Professional Exhibition Teams

In the first half of 2024, a number of international conferences and exhibitions will be held in Macao, such as 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) and the 15th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum. More MICE training and certification courses with professional international accreditation will be introduced, such as MICE venue management courses in co-operation with UFI. Professional knowledge and certification, as well as the practice in large-scale international MICE activities, are all conductive to the construction of the local professional MICE team and building a good MICE platform to attract international visitors.