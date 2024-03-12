World's Leading Linguist Delivers Lecture on Innovative English Teaching at Macao Polytechnic University

MACAU, March 12 - To promote international higher education exchange and cooperation in Macao, the Faculty of Languages and Translation of the Macao Polytechnic University invited world-renowned applied linguist Ken Hyland to deliver a fascinating academic lecture on "Innovative English Teaching: Arguments for Specific Courses". The event attracted a total of 400 participants from various universities in Macao and the Greater Bay Area, both online and offline. Professor Hyland engaged in friendly interactions and in-depth discussions with the attending faculty and students, generating enthusiastic responses.

Ken Hyland is a professor at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, a renowned international applied linguist, and an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong and the University of Warwick in the UK. He is highly esteemed in the fields of academic discourse and second language writing. Thanks to his groundbreaking research achievements, Ken Hyland has been cited 87,000 times on Google Scholar and was ranked as the most influential scholar in the field of linguistics and language studies worldwide by Stanford University's Elsevier analysis of the Scopus database consecutively in 2022 and 2023.

During the lecture, Professor Hyland explained that innovative English teaching provides English educators with a brand new teaching philosophy. By focusing on subject specificity, it can better meet students' learning needs and cultivate their language application abilities and communication skills in professional fields. This research achievement will bring more insights to teachers and students in the field of English teaching, helping students achieve greater development in the context of globalization. Ken Hyland engaged in lively discussions with the attending teachers and students.

The Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University is dedicated to enhancing teaching quality and encourages the adoption of cutting-edge teaching technologies and interactive teaching methods to stimulate students' enthusiasm for learning and creativity. In terms of research, the faculty is committed to conducting frontier research, and both teachers and students actively participate in academic exchanges and collaborations at home and abroad, with research achievements gaining international recognition. With its outstanding teaching quality and research strength, the faculty provides students with an excellent academic environment and growth platform. In the future, it will continue to promote the improvement of teaching quality and research capabilities, cultivate more outstanding talents in language and translation for society, and promote academic development and innovative progress in Macao.