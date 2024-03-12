Number bib collection for the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K to start tomorrow

MACAU, March 12 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place this Sunday (17 March). The Fun Run race will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:30 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square, with the finish located inside the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Number bib available for collection starting tomorrow

Participants of the 2024 Sands China Macao International 10K can collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants at Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 13 – 15 March and between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 16 March, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf; the authorized person is required to present his/her identification document, the registration receipt with authorization signature and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Costume award and ancillary activity to elevate event’s atmosphere

The popular ‘The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will be held again this year. This theme of this year’s award is ‘Magic Run’. Participants may upload a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year’s theme of ‘Magic Run’ with their number bib, from 9 a.m. on 16 March to 9 a.m. on 17 March, to compete for the award. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race and will be awarded a prize of hotel accommodation and theme exhibition tickets.

To elevate the event’s atmosphere, a FUN Kids Interactive Running Zone will be held at The Venetian Macao between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. from today until 16 March. Participants can test their fitness and concentration skills and win souvenirs, as well as enjoy a DIY medal workshop where they can create their own unique 10K Run medal.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations and related information, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical condition. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.