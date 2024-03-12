Project Portfolio Management Market Propelled by the Surge in Cloud Adoption and Need for Digital Transformation
Project Portfolio Management Market booms as businesses leverage cloud-based PPM for efficient resource allocation.
Growing need for digital transformation across industries fuels demand for Project Portfolio Management Market to manage complex projects.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Project Portfolio Management Market is propelled by a confluence of factors that address the evolving needs of businesses in a rapidly changing landscape. The integration of advanced technologies, coupled with a focus on efficiency and collaboration, positions PPM solutions as indispensable tools for organizations seeking success in project management and overall business operations.
The SNS Insider report reveals that the Project Portfolio Management Market Size was valued at USD 4.08 Bn in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 7.22 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Some of the Major Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Oracle Corporation
➤ Microsoft
➤ Planview
➤ SAP
➤ Broadcom
➤ Changepoint Corporation
➤ Micro Focus
➤ Workfront
➤ Sopheon
➤ Upland Software
➤ Others
Market Report Scope
The escalating adoption of cloud-based services for remote project monitoring is a significant catalyst driving the expansion of the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market. Industries such as healthcare, government, BFSI, telecom, and engineering and construction are witnessing increased automation and digitalization, creating a demand for monitoring and analytical solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. PPM solutions facilitate collaborative scheduling, planning, and faster decision-making, addressing the complexities in projects and ensuring timely and efficient management. The software aids in gaining a 360-degree view of project operations and resource management, aligning with the trend of "Bring Your Device" and organizations' focus on achieving faster ROI.
Project portfolio management software contributes to improved productivity, innovation, and adaptability to dynamic economic scenarios. Capabilities such as time tracking, data analytics, and cost management further enhance its appeal. With the increasing penetration of connected devices in emerging economies like Brazil, China, and India, coupled with substantial investments in R&D, the market continues to grow, fueled by the development of innovative solutions like mobile application-based PPM.
Market Analysis
The software segment dominates with a revenue share of 68.3% in 2022, driven by the demand for sophisticated and user-friendly PPM software, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses. The agile project management trend and the necessity for improved decision-making further bolster the software segment. The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%, offering integration, deployment, support, consulting, training, and education services. Cloud-based solutions, holding a 52.5% revenue share in 2022, are anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.2% due to cost efficiency, flexibility, scalability, and continual development.
Segmentation Analysis
➤ The software segment emerged as the dominant force in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market, capturing a substantial revenue share of 68.3% in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the escalating demand for more sophisticated and user-friendly PPM software. Businesses, irrespective of size, are increasingly adopting PPM software to enhance project management processes and overall efficiency. The rise of agile project management practices and the crucial need for informed decision-making further contribute to the growth of the software segment. As organizations navigate the complexities of modern projects, the demand for robust software solutions continues to surge.
➤ The services segment is poised to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period. This segment encompasses integration and deployment, support and consulting, and training and education services. The growth in demand for services is propelled by the innovative offerings provided by market players. These include process assessment, process improvement, and reporting and analysis services. Notably, developments in project portfolio management services, such as on-the-job communication facilities, assignment governing policies, and program facilitation services, play a pivotal role in helping organizations enhance macro-environmental factors, leading to increased productivity and Return on Investment (ROI).
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Offering
➤ Software
➤ Service
On The Basis of Deployment
➤ Cloud
➤ On-premise
On The Basis of Enterprise Size
➤ Large Enterprise
➤ Small & Medium Enterprise
On The Basis of End-Use
➤ BFSI
➤ Government
➤ Engineering & Construction
➤ Healthcare
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Others
Growth Factors
➤ As projects become more intricate, organizations face the challenge of managing multiple tasks simultaneously. PPM solutions offer a comprehensive approach, allowing businesses to handle intricate project structures, diverse teams, and numerous tasks with efficiency. The growing complexity of projects across industries, including IT, construction, and healthcare, is a significant driver for the adoption of PPM solutions.
➤ Efficient project management is crucial for organizations aiming to meet deadlines and achieve project goals. PPM software provides tools for collaborative scheduling, planning, and decision-making, ensuring timely completion of tasks. The demand for PPM solutions is further intensified by the need for a 360-degree view of project operations and resource management, fostering better project control and governance.
➤ The BYOD trend in workplaces is influencing the PPM market positively. With employees using their devices for work-related activities, PPM software enables seamless collaboration and access to project-related information. The flexibility offered by PPM solutions aligns with the evolving work culture, contributing to increased adoption across organizations.
Key Regional Development
North America dominates the PPM software industry, attributed to increased acceptance across verticals, substantial investments by multinational corporations, and the presence of numerous suppliers offering comprehensive solutions. Europe follows closely behind, contributing to the global market expansion.
Key Takeaways
➤ The Project Portfolio Management Market is projected to exceed USD 7.22 Bn by 2030, driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the need for efficient project management.
➤ The software segment commands a significant share, fueled by demand for user-friendly solutions, while the services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth.
➤ North America leads the market expansion, owing to widespread acceptance and substantial investments by multinational corporations.
Recent Developments
➤ In March 2023: UiPath partnered with Planview to enhance automation and accelerate product delivery.
➤ In May 2022: Kimble Applications merged with Mavenlink to form Kantata, offering a comprehensive project management software portfolio.
