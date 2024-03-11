State Secretary Štiglic holds political consultations with Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister

SLOVENIA, March 11 - State Secretary Štiglic and Deputy Foreign Minister Thu Hang discussed concrete ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest, relations between the EU and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and exchanged views on a number of topical global issues, including climate change. With regard to regional issues, they addressed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, Myanmar and the South China Sea. They underlined, among other things, the importance of respect for international law in maintaining international stability and security.

The Vietnamese official paid a courtesy call on Minister Tanja Fajon, during which they exchanged views on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic sector. In the context of current foreign policy issues, they focused on the war in Ukraine and the worrying situation in the Middle East.

The Vietnamese delegation will host an evening reception in Ljubljana to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and Vietnam, with Ambassador Renata Cvelbar Bek, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, as the guest of honour.

The consultations with Vietnam form part of regular political dialogue between the two countries, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, signed by Foreign Ministers Fajon and Son on the occasion of Minister Fajon's official visit to Vietnam in May 2023.