Iveco Group announces its Capital Markets Day to be held 14th March 202

Turin, 12th March 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announced today that there will be an Iveco Group Capital Markets Day on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

A live streaming of the Iveco Group Capital Markets Day will begin at 1:30 p.m. CET / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

The event is scheduled to last 3.5 hours, including the Q&A session.

Details for accessing the live streaming presentation and Q&A are available at the following address: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/ivecogroup/20240314_1/

For those unable to take part in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Iveco Group website (www.ivecogroup.com).

The presentation will be posted on the corporate website at www.ivecogroup.com on Thursday, 14th March 2024.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

