Over 480 enterprises to attend Vietnam Expo 2024

VIETNAM, March 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Expo 2024, the largest trade fair in Việt Nam, will be held at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre in the capital city from April 3-6.

The 33rd edition of Vietnam Expo is expected to attract the participation of over 480 businesses from 16 countries and territories, including India, the Republic of Korea, Russia and China, among others, showcasing their products at 550 booths.

With achievements recorded in 2023, an India delegation, led by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will join the event, creating a basis for co-operation and exchange between the two countries' business community in 2024 and following years.

2024 is the 25th consecutive year that the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) has selected Vietnam Expo as a special event for promoting trade, commerce and investment. The event will continue to serve as a bridge to boost bilateral relations.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Việt Nam and Russia, the Russian pavilion will gather leading enterprises from Moscow who are interested in exploring the market of Southeast Asian countries in general as well as seeking business opportunities with Vietnamese partners in particular.

China is Việt Nam's largest trading partner and second largest export market. The Chinese pavilion with a scale of over 100 booths will display machinery and equipment from major provinces and cities such as Fujian and Guangdong. The pavilion is expected to bring more opportunities for technology transfer and in investment cooperation.

This year’s Vietnam Expo will see the participation of nearly 50 domestic enterprises from 23 provinces and cities nationwide, including Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, Bắc Ninh, Bến Tre, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk, Đồng Tháp, Hà Nội, Hà Tĩnh, Hải Dương.

Held annually in Hà Nội since 1991 by the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Vinexad Company, the oldest trade fair in Việt Nam is currently organised in HCM every December, along with the one in the capital city every April.

Over the past 33 years, the Vietnam Expo has become a prestigious venue for Vietnamese businesses to promote and introduce their products, as well as for global trade promotion organisations that favour the Vietnamese market.

Outstanding activities on the sidelines of Việt Nam Expo 2024 at this year's event include the "professional training on investment promotion for localities and industrial parks in Việt Nam" programme; the "expanded producer responsibility (EPR): from policy to implementation" forum in collaboration with Việt Nam News, the workshop on "solutions to improve productivity and quality for business success and enhance Vietnamese brands in the global supply chain” and "BPA market and automation solutions”. — VNS