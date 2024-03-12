VN stock market adds over 113,000 new trading accounts

VIETNAM, March 12 -

HÀ NỘI — The total number of securities trading accounts for both domestic and foreign investors reached 7.53 million units as of February 29, according to data from the Việt Nam Securities Depository (VSD).

This represents an increase of 113,281 accounts compared to January 31. The majority of the new accounts were opened by domestic individual investors.

Specifically, domestic individual investors opened 113,097 new accounts, bringing the cumulative total to 7.47 million accounts. Although there was a significant increase in the number of new accounts, it still represents a decrease of about 10 per cent compared to January.

If each trading account corresponds to one investor, domestic individual investors now account for 7.5 per cent of Việt Nam's population participating in the stock market.

The number of securities accounts held by domestic institutional investors increased by 78 accounts, reaching 16,434 accounts.

In the foreign investor group, foreign individuals opened 117 new accounts in the past month, bringing the total to 41,131 accounts. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors closed 11 accounts, reducing the total to 4,546 accounts.

The trend of opening securities trading accounts is occurring amid a bustling market that is increasingly dynamic and showing positive signs.

According to data compiled by the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in February, the VN-Index ended the trading month at 1,252.73 points, an increase of 7.59 per cent compared to the end of January and 10.87 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Stock market liquidity has also seen significant improvement, partly reflecting the optimistic sentiment of investors. On average, each trading session in February witnessed a volume of approximately 841.5 million shares with a trading value exceeding VNĐ20.6 trillion. Compared to the previous month, the volume and value increased by 15.9 per cent and 25.1 per cent, respectively.

As of February 29, there were 600 listed securities trading on the HOSE, including 396 stocks, 4 closed-end fund certificates, 14 ETF fund certificates, and 186 secured warrants, with a total listed volume of over 156 billion securities. The market capitalisation of stocks on the HOSE reached VNĐ5.07 quadrillion, an increase of 7.64 per cent compared to the end of January, or 11.23 per cent since the beginning of the year. —VNS