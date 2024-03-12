The countdown is on: 100 days to go until the “home game for Europe”

Exactly one hundred days before the start of the European Football Championships there’s a tangible sense of anticipation at the Chancellery. The official match balls for Germany’s “home tournament” are already on display in the Cabinet Room – a perfect opportunity for ministers: prior to the cabinet meeting they had a quick kickabout in front of the hall before moving on to the official photo session. The Federal Government is united in its vision for the Euros and, with a hundred days to go before the tournament starts, it hopes to kindle a sense of enthusiastic expectation.

The idea is for the European Championships to be a “home game for Europe”: from 14 June to 14 July 2024 Germany is set to welcome up to 2.7 million stadium-goers and as many as 12 million visitors at fan fests up and down the country.

Support for the tournament anchored in the coalition agreement

The Federal Government’s support for the Euros was already set out in the coalition agreement, and preparations are now in the final phase, set in motion by the Federal Government under the direction of the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The aim is for the tournament to signal lasting support for large-scale sporting events in Germany: as the host and organising country it will seek to benefit beyond the duration of the tournament itself.

The Cabinet discussed a brief report on preparations for the 2024 European Championships. Photo: Federal Government/Güngör

Countdown in the Federal Ministry of the Interior

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser presented a brief report to the Cabinet on the preparations and planning status for the European Championships. As the minister responsible for sport, she also invited the press to a countdown event in the afternoon.

Together with the Sports Director of the German Football Association (DFB), Rudi Völler, UEFA EURO 2024 Tournament Director Philipp Lahm, and Tournament Ambassador Celia Šašić, Faeser will be looking ahead to the opportunities the tournament offers Germany. The event will also highlight selected projects which form part of the BMI’s supporting programme for EURO 2024.

More information is available from the Federal Ministry of the Interior. European Football Championships – Germany welcomes Europe.