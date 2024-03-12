Partnerships make for international transfer success in Southeast Asia and beyond

EzyRemit was founded in 2020 to offer international payment and remittance services to the Vietnamese diaspora. Today, the fintech’s money transfer service has expanded to more than 50 countries. Its rapid success earned the company a spot on The Australian Financial Review’s 2023 Fast Starters list.

Remittance is simply the transfer of money as a gift or payment. What is not simple is traversing global financial systems. EzyRemit’s approach is to partner with major banks and financial institutions to deliver its fast, simple and secure services.

Austrade has connected the company to high-value partners in Vietnam, Indonesia and Canada. Austrade has also provided export guidance, introductions and business-matching services in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

‘We are lucky to be working with Austrade,’ says EzyRemit’s Chief Financial Officer and Co-founder, Allan Nguyen. ‘Working with partners is crucial to our business. It allows us to offer low fees and good exchange rates. Austrade connects us to partners in market, boosting our global distribution power.’

Quoc Ngo and Allan Nguyen founded the business in Sydney to make international money transfers. They identified a niche customer base: helping international students send and receive money, and businesses that require international payments. EzyRemit’s remittance platform is now used by individuals and businesses globally.

EzyRemit’s first international market was Vietnam, partnering at the highest level for success. In July 2023, with support from Austrade, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietcombank Remittance. Vietcombank is majority owned by the State Bank of Vietnam, the country’s central bank.

Through Austrade, the company continues to build on connections with government and stakeholders in the financial ecosystem. In Singapore, Austrade has provided profile support, introducing EzyRemit to potential investors and fintech accelerator programs.

The fintech has expanded from Vietnam, servicing customers in the education, banking and business sectors globally. Today, EzyRemit has offices in Australia, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, the US and New Zealand.