The Aussie tech company behind the world’s biggest events

To date, the company’s event management software has powered over 350,000 events. This includes the London Olympics 2012, Commonwealth Games 2022, the G20 Summit and more. In FY23-24, the company recorded over $20 million in annual revenue and currently employs 110 staff globally. Exports account for more than 50% of EventsAir’s business.

EventsAir is now working with Austrade to grow its business in new and existing markets. The US is a priority. In 2023, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Thornton, was appointed to Washington DC. This move signals the company’s strong growth strategy for the market.

‘EventsAir software supports just about any market,’ says Chris Ridd, EventsAir’s CEO. ‘If you can build to global standards, you can open up globally.’

Heritage meets innovation for ‘wow’ factor

Founded in 1990, EventsAir supports conference and event managers in the US, the UK, Europe, APAC, Africa and the Middle East. Its platform is used in the government, sport and university sectors.

EventsAir aims to add the ‘wow’ to events. Two months after the global pandemic, EventsAir developed its OnAIR product. Through this technology, clients could create large-scale in-person, hybrid and virtual events.

‘Our point of difference is large-scale, complex, government events,’ says Ridd. ‘There is a genuine complexity that needs high levels of security, technology and flexible detail. These events help us adapt and raise the bar each time. We do the events that others won’t touch.’

Going from strength to strength in the US

Over the last 20 years, EventsAir has gone from a founder-led startup to having a board of directors, robust governance and world-class leadership. It gained international market entry through acquisitions in the 1990s.

‘Our growth was incredibly organic,’ says Ridd. ‘Most of our business has come from word of mouth. And this is a testament to the quality of our product.’

EventsAir continues to innovate, developing its leadership, structure and technology. In 2022, The Riverside Company acquired a controlling share of EventsAir, enabling the company to pursue its growth plans.

Today, Austrade is supporting EventsAir’s expansion into a new sector in the US. The company is looking at the US association market. Austrade is assisting EventsAir to expand its network in New York.

‘I reached out to Austrade and was surprised at the traction,’ says Ridd. ‘If I’m honest, I thought Austrade worked with early-stage startups. The support of government agencies such as Austrade enhances our profile and gives us extra credibility.’