Navigating the Global Tax Landscape: Key Takeaways from EBC Financial Group and Oxford University's Webinar Episode

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC Group) and the University of Oxford's Department of Economics recently concluded their much-anticipated webinar episode, "What Economists Really Do: The Economics of Tax Evasion." The event, held on 6 March 2024, brought together leading experts, academics, researchers and students worldwide to discuss pressing issues surrounding global tax reforms and the implications of tax evasion on the global economy.

During the webinar, attendees engaged in a dynamic discussion led by Sarah Clifford, Associate Professor at the University of Oxford's Department of Economics, with David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, as the official guest speaker. They delved into the complexities of the global tax system, highlighting the need for reforms to prevent tax evasion.

The discussion began with an examination of competitive pressures in the global economy and the challenges faced by small businesses. How multinational corporations minimise tax liabilities through jurisdictional arbitrage was explored. Additionally, the complexity of taxation across jurisdictions and the proliferation of tax havens was a topic of discussion. Insights were shared on the role of tax havens in facilitating regulatory arbitrage and financial innovation. The webinar also highlighted increasing scrutiny and regulation of tax havens by governments and regulatory bodies, along with challenges for firms in meeting compliance requirements.

The success of the "What Economists Really Do" webinar series underscores the importance of fostering informed dialogue and knowledge exchange on critical economic issues. The enthusiastic response from attendees added momentum as we look forward to more promising events to furthering our partnership in the years to come. Moving forward, EBC Financial Group and the University of Oxford remain dedicated to advancing research, education and collaboration for the betterment of society.

