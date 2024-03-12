Synergy ECP Announces New Chief People Officer Ross Hecox

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a portfolio company of Falfurrias Capital Partners, today announced that Ross Hecox has joined the company as its Chief People Officer, effective February 12th, 2024. Hecox brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources and people operations. He was most recently the President and Founder of ScuttleGov, and previously served as Head of People for Immuta and Department Head, Talent at Praxis Engineering. Hecox will lead Synergy ECP’s people experience team, including recruiting, Human Resources, culture, employee engagement, talent management, and facilities, and report to Bruce Howard, Synergy’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Our employees are the heartbeat of everything we do, and we continue to prioritize investments in the right leadership, programs, and capabilities to enable them. We know that having the right leader in place to help shape the future of Synergy ECP’s workforce will allow us to better serve our customers’ evolving needs. We are excited to welcome Ross, who has a deep understanding of the complexities today’s workforce is facing, and we are confident that his experience will help elevate our People offerings and make Synergy ECP the employer of choice in the markets we serve,” said Howard.

“I was drawn to Synergy ECP’s clarity in their core tenets of Employees, Customers, and improving Performance. It is obvious in everything the company touches, but most importantly, it’s clear the leadership team genuinely cares about our employees. Synergy ECP has an exceptionally strong commitment to the way their people and the business connect, and I’m excited to help drive the company forward by defining and formalizing industry-leading solutions and benefits for our employees. My goal is for Synergy ECP to continue to set the standard in demonstrating how companies achieve extraordinary business outcomes through people,” said Hecox.

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com .

